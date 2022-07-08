JAPAN's former prime minister Shinzo Abe died after a shooting during a campaign speech, national broadcasters reported.

Earlier this morning, the country's current leader Fumio Kishida said the 67-year-old is in a "severe condition".

He said he hoped Mr Abe will survive after shooting prompted him to go into heart failure.

However, Japan's NHK TV has now reported the the former leader has died from his injuries.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara in western Japan.

NHK said Mr Abe was bleeding and holding his chest when he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital.

He had been standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

It is understood police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

UK politicians have said it is a "truly dark day" as Mr Abefights for his life.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Our hearts are with the family of Shinzo Abe and the Japanese people.

“A truly dark day.”

Boris Johnson said he was “utterly appalled” at the shooting.

2019 G7 Summit where Mr Johnson held bilateral talks with Shinzo Abe

Mr Johnson tweeted: “Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted: “Devastated to hear about the attack on former Prime Minister Abe. We stand with our Japanese friends at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”