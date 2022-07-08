SIR KEIR Starmer has been cleared by police over the so-called Beergate row,
Durham Constabulary said there was “no case to answer” as the gathering of Labour activists last April, where beer and curry were served, was a work event.
Sir Keir, and his deputy, Angela Rayner had both promised to resign if they were fined by the force for breaching lockdown rules.
In a statement, the force said: “Following the emergence of significant new information, an investigation was launched by Durham Constabulary into a gathering at the Miners’ Hall, in Redhills, Durham on April 30 2021. That investigation has now concluded.
“A substantial amount of documentary and witness evidence was obtained which identified the 17 participants and their activities during that gathering. Following the application of the evidential Full Code Test, it has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.
“Accordingly, Durham Constabulary will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken.
“The investigation has been thorough, detailed and proportionate. The final evidence supplied by participants from the local constituency was returned to Durham Police on July 5 and analysed by investigators against all the evidence before the investigation was concluded on July 8 2022.
“In line with established national policing guidelines, we will not name or otherwise identify any of those present at the gathering, all of whom have been informed of the investigation outcome by their legal representatives.”
A Labour Party spokeswoman said: “Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have always been clear that no rules were broken in Durham.
“The police have completed their investigation and have agreed saying that there is no case to answer.”
Labour had initially denied Ms Rayner was present, while Sir Keir said there had simply been a food break during the course of a long evening’s work.
However, the party later admitted Ms Rayner was present and a leaked memo showed the meal had been planned well in advance, and was due to last 80 minutes and form the conclusion to the work event.
At the time of the Durham gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open, but social distancing rules – which included a ban on indoor mixing between households – remained in place.
