Education minister Andrea Jenkyns has admitted she “should have shown more composure” after making a rude gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street.
Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates, prior to her new appointment, said in a statement: “I had reached the end of my tether”.
She said she stood up for herself after being subject to “huge amounts of abuse” over the years, including two death threats in recent weeks.
“I should have shown more composure but am only human,” she added.
Commons Leader Mark Spencer had said it was up to Ms Jenkyns to “justify” her actions after she was caught on camera making the gesture.
READ MORE: Ben Wallace will not run for Tory leader despite coming out on top in recent poll
He told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t seek to condone that at all.
“I mean, Andrea will have to… justify that for herself.
“But I do understand emotions were running pretty high and they were pretty raw on that day.
“But I don’t think that was the right thing to do at all.”
Pressed on whether she should retain her ministerial role, he said: “That’s not my decision.”
Ms Jenkyns was appointed to the role of parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education on Friday in a reshuffle by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The footage, shared on social media on Thursday evening, appears to have been filmed shortly before Mr Johnson announced he was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party.
In response to the video, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson tweeted: “Ministers aren’t expected to be perfect.
“But is it really too much to ask that they don’t treat the public like this?”
In her statement shared on Twitter, Ms Jenkyns said: “On Thursday afternoon I went to Downing Street to watch the Prime Minister’s resignation speech.
“A baying mob outside the gates were insulting MPs on their way in, as is sadly all too common.
“After receiving huge amounts of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years, and I have also had seven death threats in the last four years.
“Two of which have been in recent weeks and are currently being investigated by the police, I had reached the end of my tether.
“I responded and stood up for myself.
“Just why should anyone have to put up with this sort of treatment.
“I should have shown more composure but am only human.”
But Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, appeared to be less than satisfied with Ms Jenkyns’ statement.
Without directly referencing her explanation, or the incident in question, he tweeted: “In my 32 years as a teacher, 15 of them as headteacher, I inevitably dealt with moments of poor behaviour and inappropriate conduct – from young people and staff.
“I have to say, ‘I’m only human’ was never good enough as an excuse from any of them for any of it.”
The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.
The education minister was one of the MPs to show support for Mr Johnson outside No 10 on Thursday as he announced his resignation.
A timetable for the Conservative Party leadership contest is expected to be drawn up next week after the election to the executive of the backbench 1922 Committee.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel