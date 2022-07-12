GARY Lineker remains the BBC’s highest-paid star, earning more than a million pounds last year, according to details published in the corporation’s annual report.

The Match of the Day host was paid between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 in 2021/2022 for his work on the regular football and other shows including Sports Personality Of The Year.

However, it is £10,000 less than he was earning in the previous year.

Mr Lineker first topped the list for 2017/18 with a pay bracket of £1,750,000 to £1,759,999, and in 2020 it was announced he had taken a voluntary pay cut.

The list details all BBC on-air salaries over £150,000 for 2021/22. However, it only includes work for the public service elements of the corporation, it does not include actors or presenters working on programmes made for the BBC by production companies.

Fiona Bruce’s £410,000-£414,999 is only for her work on Question Time and other news programmes. It is not known how much she earns as a host of the Antiques Roadshow.

There are no BBC Scotland stars on the list, though the list does include executive salaries and reveals that Steve Carson, the director of BBC Scotland earns, between £165,000 and £169,999.

Zoe Ball remains the broadcaster’s second highest-paid talent, though her salary has dropped below £1 million, down to between £980,000 to £984,999.

Pundit Alan Shearer is in joint third place with Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright, earning between £450,000-£454,999.

A number of the BBC’s biggest journalists have also made the list, including BBC Northern Ireland presenter Stephen Nolan on £415,000, and News at Ten host Huw Edwards on £410,000.

Several of those on the highest-paid list for 2021 have since departed the BBC to join commercial rivals, including former Newsnight host Emily Maitlis, who earned £325,00- a year.

Elsewhere, the annual report shares a poll carried out by Ipsos/Mori which reveals that 88 per cent of adults in Scotland use BBC TV/iPlayer, radio or online on average per week, roughly the same as last year.

While high, it is still a smaller figure than in any of the other nations.

Around 10% of adults in Scotland think the BBC is ineffective at its central mission of informing, educating and entertaining, compared to 66% who think it does.

Only 55% of Scots "think the BBC is effective at reflecting people like them."

A quarter think the corporation is ineffective.

***

Here is the full list of BBC on-air salaries for 2021/22 above £150,000, as published in the BBC annual report.

The list is ranked by salary band, starting with the highest.

The equivalent salary band for 2020/21 is shown in brackets, with a description of the year-on-year change.

1 Gary Lineker £1,350,000-1,354,999 (down from £1,360,000-£1,364,999)

2 Zoe Ball £980,000-£984,999 (down from £1,130,000-£1,134,999)

3 Alan Shearer £450,000-£454,999 (up from £390,000-£394,999)

= Steve Wright £450,000-£454,999 (down from £465,000-£469,999)

5 Stephen Nolan £415,000-£419,999 (up from £405,000-£409,999)

6 Fiona Bruce £410,000-£414,999 (up from £405,000-£409,999)

= Huw Edwards £410,000-£414,999 (down from £425,000-£429,999)

8 Vanessa Feltz £400,000-£404,999 (up from £390,000-£394,999)

= Scott Mills £400,000-£404,999 (up from £375,000-£379,999)

10 Greg James £390,000-£394,999 (up from £310,000-£314,999)

11 Ken Bruce £385,000-£389,999 (up from £365,000-£369,999)

12 Lauren Laverne £380,000-£384,999 (down from £395,000-£399,999)

13 Naga Munchetty £365,000-£369,999 (up from £255,000-£259,999)

14 George Alagiah £325,000-£329,999 (no change)

= Emily Maitlis £325,000-£329,999 (no change)

= Amol Rajan £325,000-£329,999 (up from £240,000-£244,999)

17 Sophie Raworth £305,000-£309,999 (up from £280,000-£284,999)

18 Nicky Campbell £295,000-£299,999 (no change)

19 Jeremy Vine £290,000-£294,999 (down from £295,000-£299,999)

20 Jason Mohammad £285,000-£289,999 (up from £270,000-£274,999)

21 Sara Cox £275,000-£279,999 (up from £270,000-£274,999)

= Mishal Husain £275,000-£279,999 (no change)

23 Evan Davis £270,000-£274,999 (no change)

= Nick Robinson £270,000-£274,999 (no change)

25 Andrew Marr £265,000-£269,999 (down from £335,000-£339,999)

= Jo Whiley £265,000-£269,999 (down from £275,000-£279,999)

27 Laura Kuenssberg £260,000-£264,999 (no change)

28 Martha Kearney £255,000-£259,999 (up from £250,000-£254,999)

= Clive Myrie £255,000-£259,999 (up from £205,000-£209,999)

= Justin Webb £255,000-£259,999 (no change)

31 Mark Chapman £250,000-£254,999 (no change)

32 Sarah Montague £245,000-£249,999 (no change)

= Kirsty Wark £245,000-£249,999 (up from £210,000-£214,999)

34 Victoria Derbyshire £240,000-£244,999 (up from £170,000-£174,999)

= Faisal Islam £240,000-£244,999 (up from £205,000-£209,999)

36 Jeremy Bowen £230,000-£234,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

37 Jon Sopel £225,000-£229,999 (down from £230,000-£234,999)

= Michael Vaughan £225,000-£229,999 (up from £175,000-£179,999)

39 Jermaine Jenas £220,000-£224,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)

= Dan Walker £220,000-£224,999 (down from £295,000-£299,999)

41 Katya Adler £215,000-£219,999 (down from £220,000-£224,999)

= Emma Barnett £215,000-£219,999 (down from £240,000-£244,999)

= Mary Berry £215,000-£219,999 (no change)

44 Fergal Keane £210,000-£214,999 (up from £205,000-£209,999)

= Trevor Nelson £210,000-£214,999 (down from £230,000-£234,999)

46 Clare Balding £205,000-£209,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

= Simon Jack £205,000-£209,999 (up from £190,000-£194,999)

48 Reeta Chakrabarti £200,000-£204,999 (up from £175,000-£179,999)

= Gabby Logan £200,000-£204,999 (up from £165,000-£169,999)

= Micah Richards £200,000-£204,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

= Louis Theroux £200,000-£204,999 (no change)

52 Alex Scott £195,000-£199,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

53 Mark Easton £190,000-£194,999 (no change)

= Sarah Smith £190,000-£194,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)

= Charlie Stayt £190,000-£194,999 (no change)

56 Sue Barker £185,000-£189,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

57 Rachel Burden £180,000-£184,999 (down from £205,000-£209,999)

= John McEnroe £180,000-£184,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

59 Jonathan Agnew £175,000-£179,999 (no change)

= Stephen Sackur £175,000-£179,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

61 Ben Brown £170,000-£174,999 (no change)

62 Harpreet Bhullar £160,000-£164,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

= Orla Guerin £160,000-£164,999 (no change)

= Colin Murray £160,000-£164,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

65 Clara Amfo £155,000-£159,999 (down from £165,000-£169,999)

= Joanna Gosling £155,000-£159,999 (no change)

= Isa Guha £155,000-£159,999 (up from £150,000-£154,999)

= Chris Sutton £155,000-£159,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

= Claudia Winkleman £155,000-£159,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

70 Nihal Arthanayake £150,000-£154,999 (no change)

= Lyse Doucet £150,000-£154,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

= Steve Lamacq £150,000-£154,999 (down from £155,000-£159,999)

= Tony Livesey £150,000-£154,999 (not listed in 2020/21)

= Carolyn Quinn £150,000-£154,999 (no change)