JUST two of Scotland's six Conservative MPs have publicly backed a candidate in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

So far, both Douglas Ross and Alister Jack have declined to say who they will vote for in the leadership contest.

The Secretary of State for Scotland, who has been a staunch supporter and close ally of the outgoing Prime Minister, told the BBC: “Well I'm not going to declare who I'm going to be supporting in the race, I've made that decision, but I will be speaking to them to discuss matters relating to Scotland and what I believe is important and what I want to put on their radar."

While Mr Ross, whose support for the Prime Minister has wavered in recent months, is reportedly expected to have talks with key players when the field narrows

Meanwhile, Andrew Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire, has backed former chancellor Rishi Sunak for the top job.

He told Sky News, said: "I'm backing Rishi Sunak because he has been tested in the heat of a crisis.

"He was the person that led our financial response to Covid, and he's the person I think to take us through the situation that we're facing as a country right now.

"Reuniting the country, recovering the economy and leading this country forward, and that's why I think he's the best person to be Conservative Party leader and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom."

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP John Lamont, was one of the first in the party to publicly back former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt.

He described her as an "effective communicator" and "strong on the Union."

The only other two Tory MPs are David Mundell and David Duguid, and, so far, neither has said who they will back.

Voting will start tomorrow, with MPs whittling down the slate of candidates over the next week until just two remain. It will then be up to party members to select the winner in a postal vote.

