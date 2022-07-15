BORIS Johnson has been told to hand over a cache of documents to MPs investigating whether he lied to Parliament.

The Commons Privileges Committee has asked the Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to hand over diaries, email invites, resignation emails, WhatsApp messages, and No 10 entry logs.

Harriet Harman, the senior MP chairing the investigation, wrote to the pair giving them the deadline of August 15 to hand over the documents.

Mr Johnson has already been fined by police following an investigation into a slew of lockdown breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

He was also criticised in a damning report by senior civil servant Sue Gray, which laid bare the extent of raucous behaviour in No 10 at a time when millions were forced to cut off contact with loved ones during Covid lockdowns.

When asked in parliament in December last year if there was a party in No 10 on November 13, 2020, Mr Johnson said, "No, but I am sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times."

However, there were two parties in No 10 on November 13.

Ms Gray's report included pictures of the Prime Minister at one of those with members of staff and surrounded by bottles of wine.

This was in the press office area of Downing Street and was with staff and special advisers to mark the departure of communications director Lee Cain.

The report says that while the gathering was not pre-planned, "It did occur at around the time that 'Wine Time Friday' would normally be taking place."

The other gathering was in the private flat of Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie, it followed the departure of chief adviser Dominic Cummings.

Ms Gray said the "information collected on this gathering is limited" and that after the Met concluded its investigation, "I considered whether or not to conduct any further investigation into this event but concluded it was not appropriate or proportionate to do so."

The Mail on Sunday described the event as a "victory party" and reported that Abba songs including "The Winner Takes It All" were heard being played loudly.

Ms Harman has also requested all photos taken by Mr Johnson’s official photographer Andrew Parsons on a selection of dates.

No 10 has also been ordered to have over briefing notes for Commons appearances where Mr Johnson may have misled the House and records of civil servants being disciplined.

Details of any relevant documents that may have been deleted have also been asked for.

Even though he is standing down as Prime Minister, if the Privileges Committee finds Mr Johnson in contempt of Parliament, it could recommend he is forced to apologise, suspended from the ­Commons, or even expelled.