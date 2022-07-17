THE MET Office has extended its warning of extreme heat to cover Fife, the Lothians and parts of Tayside.

The forecasters say that temperatures in Edinburgh could now reach 31C on Tuesday.

An amber weather warning was already in place for much of southern Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

The forecaster initially said areas, including eastern parts of Dumfries and Galloway, much of the Scottish Borders and parts of East Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire and Midlothian, could see record temperatures.

For the first time temperatures of 40°C have been forecast in the UK and the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat has been issued.



In an update on Sunday morning, they extended the warning to cover more of the east coast.

The Met Office has said the hot spell could lead to “widespread impacts on people” including “adverse health effects” being experienced “by those vulnerable to extreme heat.”

The wider population is “likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses.”

They have also warned that as more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers in a bid to cool down this could lead to “an increased risk of water safety incidents.”

Meanwhile, train firms have warned passengers to avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.

The Scottish heatwave is still relatively cool compared to the forecast south of the border, where a national emergency has been declared with the Met Office issuing their first red extreme heat warning.

Temperatures in areas including London Manchester and York could hit 41C at the start of next week.

Taking to Twitter, the First Minister urged Scots to "look out for others who may be suffering from the heat."

She also asked people to "keep out of direct sun and stay well hydrated."

Speaking to the BBC on Saturday, Keith Brown, the Scottish Government’s minister for resilience, said: "It's getting close to the hottest weather we've had in Scotland.

"We have no indication a red warning will be issued, but we do think it's possible that the amber warning could be extended to a larger area than was previously expected."

He said: "We're asking people to take cover and keep out of direct sun, make sure you're well hydrated, and look after others who may be suffering from the heat.

"All public services - police, fire, water and health services are making sure they stand ready - we're asking people to make sure they are ready too and take basic precautions."