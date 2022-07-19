SCOTLAND’S posties are set to join the summer of strikes after Royal Mail workers overwhelmingly backed industrial action.

General secretary Dave Ward said there will now be a “small window” of opportunity for talks to avoid the walkouts.

If no agreement is reached, around 115,000 Royal Mail workers across the UK, including roughly 11,000 in Scotland will down tools.

The union said postal workers "will not budge" until they receive a "dignified, proper pay rise".

Mr Ward said Royal Mail's chief executive and board "should seriously consider their futures" as the ballot was "also a vote of no confidence".

"While bosses rake in £758m in profit and shareholders take £400m, workers are expected to take a serious real-terms pay cut," he added.

"Postal workers won't accept their living standards being hammered by bosses who are typical of business leaders today - overpaid, underqualified, out of their depth."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said they were disappointed that CWU members had voted in favour of industrial action.

They added: "We offered a deal worth up to 5.5% for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years, which the CWU rejected.

"We can only fund this offer by making the changes that will pay for it and ensure Royal Mail can grow and remain competitive in a fast-moving industry.

“Despite nearly three months of talks, the CWU have not engaged in any meaningful discussion on the changes we need to make to adapt.

"Ensuring we can change, at pace, is the route to protecting well-paid, permanent, jobs long term and retain our place as the industry leader on pay and terms and conditions.

"That is in the interest of Royal Mail and all its employees.

“In the event of industrial action, we have contingency plans to minimise customer disruption and will work to keep people, businesses and the country connected.”

High inflation and the cost of living crisis has led to widespread unhappiness among workers, with thousands taking or threatening industrial action.

Rail workers, airport staff, telecoms workers, and barristers all say they have little choice but to withdraw their labour this summer.

Research by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) suggested that workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with inflation.

The government, however, has warned that big increases in salaries could lead to a 1970s style wage/price spiral which could ultimately lead to long-term double-digit inflation, as higher wages result in higher costs.

There is little sign of that approach changing, with all contenders for the Tory leadership refusing to support even a 5% public sector pay rises.

Rishi Sunak, the favourite to replace Boris Johnson, said the government should rely on independent pay review bodies.