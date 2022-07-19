THE body representing Scotland’s rank and file police officers has said a 5 per cent pay rise in England and Wales will have “enormous” implications for a dispute north of the border.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said the Home Office’s announcement of a £1,900 salary uplift for all ranks from September was “significant”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel accepted all the recommendations of the Police Remuneration Review Body, meaning an overall rise of 5%, but up to 8.8% for the lowest paid in England and Welsh forces.

Ms Patel said: “It is right that we recognise the extraordinary work of our officers who day in, day out work tirelessly to keep our streets, communities and country safe.”

By law, police officers cannot go on strike, but this month the SPF’s 17,000 members were urged to withdraw “all goodwill” after a “derisory” pay offer of £565 this year.

As well as insisting on full payment for any overtime they are ordered to work, officers will not begin shifts early or store or charge protective and radio equipment at their homes.

The SPF tweeted today: “Significant development in respect of #PolicePay in England and Wales. The implications of this for the resolve of our members in their withdrawal of goodwill will be enormous.”

A Police Scotland source said the 5% award for England and Wales would "harden thinking" against the "abysmal" offer north of the border.

The UK Government also announced pay rises for NHS workers and teachers today all well below inflation, which is currently 9.1%, raising the prospect of strike action.

More than one million NHS staff, including nurses, paramedics and midwives, will receive a pay rise of at least £1,400 with lowest earners receiving up to 9.3% in England and Wales.

Eligible dentists and doctors will receive a 4.5% pay rise

The Scottish Government said NHS medical and dental staff would also be awarded a 4.5% pay increase for this year backdated to 1 April 2022.

However it failed to say when the backdated money would be paid, merely saying it would “follow as soon as practical”.

Accepting the recommendations of the independent Doctors and Dentists Pay Review Body,

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The NHS has faced its biggest challenge during the pandemic and staff have been working tirelessly to continue to provide care while under increased pressure.

“The continued hard work and dedication of staff ensures that the people of Scotland continue to receive world class healthcare as we remobilise NHS services and tackle waiting times.

“This uplift demonstrates that we value all our medical and dental staff and the important contribution they make. It’s crucial that we continue to not only recruit and build our future NHS workforce, but also retain expertise within NHS Scotland.

“This announcement means that our senior medical staff will continue to be the best paid in the UK. This will help ensure that NHS Scotland remains an attractive employment option for all medical and dental staff.”

This year’s award in Scotland builds on a 3% uplift recommended and applied by the Scottish Government in 2021, meaning a 7.5% pay increase over the last two years.

Last month the Scottish Government announced a 5% pay rise for 160,000 NHS staff such as nurses, paramedic, allied health professions and healthcare support staff for 2022/23.

Unions recommended its rejection and health workers are being balloted for strike action.

The UK Department of Health said its lowest earners, such as porters and cleaners, would get a 9.3% increase in their basic pay this year, compared to last year.

South of the border, the average basic pay for nurses will increase from around £35,600 as of March 2022 to around £37,000 and the basic pay for newly qualified nurses will increase by 5.5%, from £25,655 last year to £27,055.

The Government said they were the highest public sector pay rises in nearly 20 years.

The British Dental Association said the 4.5% pay rise for dentists was “derisory”, warning it would accelerate the workforce crisis facing NHS dentistry across the UK.