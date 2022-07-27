By Stephen Phillips
SWEDEN and Finland’s rush to join Nato highlights one of Vladimir Putin’s key miscalculations around his decision to invade Ukraine. If Finland’s application is accepted – and most Nato members have expressed their approval – its 800-mile border will become the alliance’s longest boundary with Russia, more than doubling the length of the European front line.
The Swedish and Finnish accession towards Nato is also putting a renewed focus on Scotland’s future position within the organisation in the event of Scottish independence.
Scottish membership of Nato was a pledge made by Alex Salmond at the 2014 independence referendum. During that campaign, there were differing views of how Nato members would react to a Scottish application to re-join the organisation. Dame Mariot Leslie, a former UK Permanent Representative to Nato who publicly revealed she supported Scottish independence, claimed the international alliance would welcome an independent Scottish state, although a few commentators disagreed.
Last month Nicola Sturgeon reaffirmed the SNP position that an independent Scotland would be committed to rejoining Nato, reflecting wider Scottish public support of retaining membership to the organisation.
As we heard in the 2014 independence referendum campaign, the SNP leadership seems keen to continue promoting its view that fellow member states would benefit from having Scotland within the alliance. Nato’s declared willingness to attract new members in the aftermath of Russian aggression, including Ireland, which has been told it would be welcome to join, would appear to give some substance to such claims. Scotland also remains strategically important for Nato as it forms part of the Greenland-Iceland-UK Gap that is essential for countering Russian nuclear submarine activity.
There is however a key stumbling block which could impact on negotiations on an independent Scotland re-entering Nato, namely the fact that both the SNP and its partners in the Government, the Scottish Green Party, are opposed to retaining Trident nuclear submarines north of the Border.
While Nato operates with a nuclear umbrella, it does not mean that all its members need to agree to base nuclear weapons on their soil. Indeed, Finland has made clear that it would not host nuclear weapons as part of its membership within the alliance.
But the position for Scotland may be more complicated. Trident is currently sited in a strategically important location in terms of global security and it would inevitably cause major disruption if it had to be moved elsewhere soon after independence.
Any decisions on nuclear weapons would, of course, be a matter for an independent Scottish parliament where the political dynamic and the public view would determine the course of events. It’s interesting to note that current polling on this issue shows that a majority of Scots do not support the immediate removal of Trident.
Should Scotland vote for independence, the issues of Nato membership and Trident are likely to be inextricably linked. While keen to expand membership, it is possible that Nato would seek some form of compromise over Trident as part of the terms in admitting an independent Scotland into the alliance.
Stephen Phillips is a partner and member of the Independence Advisory Group at law firm CMS
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here