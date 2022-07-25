MORE than 20,000 people have objected to Flamingo Land's plans for a new resort on the banks of Loch Lomond.
It is the second time the Yorkshire theme park operator has faced public anger over plans for a tourist resort.
They withdrew their bid to build the Lomond Banks project in 2019, after more than 55,000 public objections.
However, Flamingo Land say their new plan, first unveiled at the end of last year, is fundamentally different to the old one and follows "extensive community liaison and consultation".
The company say the £40m plan, which includes a 60-bed hotel, 127 self-catering lodges, a leisure pool and water park facility and a monorail, as well as restaurants, cafes and retail areas, will bring "economic benefits" to the area band create "more than 200 jobs."
Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer launched a campaign urging people to object to the proposal last Friday.
More than 22,000 people have now done so.
Mr Greer said: “I am grateful to everyone who has backed the community campaign to save Loch Lomond from Flamingo Land’s second attempt at a destructive ‘resort’ development.
“The volume of responses over the weekend shows just how strongly people feel about protecting our national parks and in particular the world-famous natural landscape of Loch Lomond at one of its most accessible locations.
“Local residents have repeatedly proposed a range of potential alternative uses for the site which could boost the social and economic wellbeing of the area, maintain easy public access and protect the ancient woodland at Drumkinnon, but site owner Scottish Enterprise has so far been unwilling to deal with anyone other than the Yorkshire theme park operator."
The decision rests with the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority.
A spokesperson said: “A planning application for a major development (known as Lomond Banks) at West Riverside and Woodbank House, Balloch, is currently being considered by the National Park Authority’s planning team.
“We are following the statutory process required for major planning applications and all representations received from members of the public will be taken into account when assessing this application.
“As the planning authority considering a live application, it is not appropriate for us to comment on the specific proposals at this time.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here