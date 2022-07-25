Former Northern Ireland first minister David Trimble has died aged 77, it has been announced.

Mr Trimble as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party along with John Hume, leader of the SDLP, were the main movers behind the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which helped bring about an end to the Troubles.

He served as first minister at Stormont from 1998 to 2002.

Born in 1944, the Co Down man distinguished himself in an academic career in the law faculty at the Queen's University Belfast before moving into politics.

In a statement on behalf of the Trimble family, the UUP said: "It is with great sadness that the family of Lord Trimble announce that he passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness."

UUP leader Doug Beattie paid tribute to Lord Trimble saying his death would cause "deep sadness" throughout Northern Ireland and much further afield.

Mr Beattie said: "David Trimble was a man of courage and vision. He chose to grasp the opportunity for peace when it presented itself and sought to end the decades of violence that blighted his beloved Northern Ireland.

"He will forever be associated with the leadership he demonstrated in the negotiations that led up to the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

"The bravery and courage he demonstrated whilst battling his recent illness was typical of the qualities he showed in his political career, at Stormont and at Westminster.

"He will be remembered as a First Minister, as a peer of the realm and as a Nobel Prize winner. He will also be remembered as a great Unionist.

"On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, and with a very heavy heart, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his wife Lady Trimble and his children, Richard, Victoria, Sarah and Nicholas."

Ireland's further education minister Simon Harris extended his "deepest sympathy" to Lord Trimble's family.

In a post on Twitter Mr Harris said: "Sending deepest sympathy to the family & friends of David Trimble.

"Sad to hear of his passing tonight. This beautiful tribute a few weeks ago from @QUBelfast is worth a look at in his memory.

"He played a very important role in building peace on our island. May he rest in peace."

TUV leader Jim Allister said: "I am greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Lord David Trimble and wish to express to Lady Trimble and the family sincere condolences.

"Though politically we fundamentally disagreed over the Belfast Agreement, latterly as joint applicants in the Judicial Review challenge to the Protocol we shared a common determination to rid Northern Ireland of this iniquitous assault on our constitutional position.

"David had a very clear and correct view of the dangers and unacceptability of the Protocol.

"I have known David and Daphne Trimble since my university days when David was one of my lecturers and Daphne was a fellow student in my law year. As a couple throughout their married life Daphne gave exemplary support to David and in his declining health was a tower of strength to him. So, in losing David, Daphne has suffered a great loss and Northern Ireland has lost a foremost thinker within unionism."

Brandon Lewis, who resigned as Northern Ireland secretary earlier this month, tweeted: "Incredibly sad news that David Trimble has died. A brilliant statesman and dedicated public servant, his legacy as an architect of the Good Friday Agreement will live on forever. The people of the UK owe him an immense debt of gratitude for all he achieved for our Union."