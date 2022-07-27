SIR Keir Starmer has sacked his shadow transport minister for joining a picket line during the rail strike.
Sam Tarry stood alongside RMT members at London Euston on Tuesday morning, despite the Labour leader saying it was not appropriate.
However, in a statement, a spokesman said it was not that Mr Tarry stood on a picket line, but that he appeared on TV without permission and did not speak to an "agreed frontbench position."
They said: “The Labour Party will always stand up for working people fighting for better pay, terms and conditions at work.
“This isn’t about appearing on a picket line. Members of the frontbench sign up to collective responsibility. That includes media appearances being approved and speaking to agreed frontbench positions.
“As a government in waiting, any breach of collective responsibility is taken extremely seriously and for these reasons Sam Tarry has been removed from the frontbench.”
Responding to his sacking by Sir Keir, Mr Tarry said: “As a Labour politician, I am proud to stand with these striking rail workers on the picket line in the face of relentless attacks by this Tory government.”
He added: “It has been a privilege to serve on Labour’s frontbench for the past two years and to have had the opportunity to speak up for hard-pressed workers who deserve so much better than the treatment they’ve received from this corrupt and out-of-touch government.
“I remain committed to supporting the striking rail workers, and campaigning for a Labour victory at the next general election, which I will fight for relentlessly from the backbenches.”
The sacking was criticised by the left of the party.
MSP Carol Mochan questioned Sir Keir's decision: "Call me old fashioned but shouldn’t Labour Transport Ministers be standing up for transport workers?" she tweeted.
Call me old fashioned but shouldn’t Labour Transport Ministers be standing up for transport workers? Solidarity with @SamTarry https://t.co/vT9AUgQmeg— Carol Mochan MSP (@CMochan) July 27, 2022
Her Holyrood colleague Monica Lennon accused Sir Keir of running away from "promoting the rights and interests of workers."
The Labour Party should never run away from promoting the rights and interests of workers and how this benefits our society.— Monica Lennon MSP (@MonicaLennon7) July 27, 2022
Solidarity with @SamTarry who did exactly the right thing today. https://t.co/3GDwW3XhoP
"Labour MPs should be proud to stand with workers. The clue is in the name," MP Zarah Sultana tweeted.
Her Westminster colleague, Ian Lavery, called the decision "shameful."
He tweeted: "Solidarity to @SamTarry Supporting workers @RMTunion and all other workers in dispute is in the best traditions of what the @UKLabour was founded for and should stand for. The sacking is quite frankly shameful."
John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, said Mr Tarry was "the first Labour MP to be removed from his frontbench position for joining a trade union picket line to support workers."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel