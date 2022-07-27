SIR Keir Starmer has sacked his shadow transport minister for joining a picket line during the rail strike.

Sam Tarry stood alongside RMT members at London Euston on Tuesday morning, despite the Labour leader saying it was not appropriate.

However, in a statement, a spokesman said it was not that Mr Tarry stood on a picket line, but that he appeared on TV without permission and did not speak to an "agreed frontbench position."

They said: “The Labour Party will always stand up for working people fighting for better pay, terms and conditions at work.

“This isn’t about appearing on a picket line. Members of the frontbench sign up to collective responsibility. That includes media appearances being approved and speaking to agreed frontbench positions.

“As a government in waiting, any breach of collective responsibility is taken extremely seriously and for these reasons Sam Tarry has been removed from the frontbench.”

Responding to his sacking by Sir Keir, Mr Tarry said: “As a Labour politician, I am proud to stand with these striking rail workers on the picket line in the face of relentless attacks by this Tory government.”

He added: “It has been a privilege to serve on Labour’s frontbench for the past two years and to have had the opportunity to speak up for hard-pressed workers who deserve so much better than the treatment they’ve received from this corrupt and out-of-touch government.

“I remain committed to supporting the striking rail workers, and campaigning for a Labour victory at the next general election, which I will fight for relentlessly from the backbenches.”

The sacking was criticised by the left of the party.

MSP Carol Mochan questioned Sir Keir's decision: "Call me old fashioned but shouldn’t Labour Transport Ministers be standing up for transport workers?" she tweeted.

Call me old fashioned but shouldn’t Labour Transport Ministers be standing up for transport workers? Solidarity with @SamTarry https://t.co/vT9AUgQmeg — Carol Mochan MSP (@CMochan) July 27, 2022

Her Holyrood colleague Monica Lennon accused Sir Keir of running away from "promoting the rights and interests of workers."

The Labour Party should never run away from promoting the rights and interests of workers and how this benefits our society.



Solidarity with @SamTarry who did exactly the right thing today. https://t.co/3GDwW3XhoP — Monica Lennon MSP (@MonicaLennon7) July 27, 2022

"Labour MPs should be proud to stand with workers. The clue is in the name," MP Zarah Sultana tweeted.

Her Westminster colleague, Ian Lavery, called the decision "shameful."

He tweeted: "Solidarity to @SamTarry Supporting workers @RMTunion and all other workers in dispute is in the best traditions of what the @UKLabour was founded for and should stand for. The sacking is quite frankly shameful."

John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, said Mr Tarry was "the first Labour MP to be removed from his frontbench position for joining a trade union picket line to support workers."