NOW that the decision has been made to stage Eurovision 2023, the world’s biggest and most inclusive musical extravaganza, in the UK and not Ukraine due to the war in the country, I don’t envy the task the organisers have in front of them.

“Making your mind up”, to take a wee sip from 1981 winners Bucks Fizz, on who should stage this six-week musical jamboree isn’t going to be easy. Especially given the plethora of cities vying for the honour of being chosen as host.

At the last count 16 cities, all of which are experienced in running events, have the arenas, accommodation and international airports at hand, have thrown their hats into the ring. They include Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield and Wolverhampton.

Will it be a Boom Bang A Bang musical, cultural and commercial success for the winner or will the reasons for the UK being chosen as a safe and suitable alternative to this war-torn country be quickly forgotten and hijacked by political opportunists determined to use Eurovision as a global platform to promote their very differing views on the constitution, especially in Scotland.

As the UK Space Man, the brilliant Sam Ryder, runner up at this year’s event in Turin, rightly pointed out: "It's Ukraine's party, we're just inviting them to throw it at our house."

He also reminded fans that next year’s event would be focused on Ukraine and would celebrate its music, culture and history. These sentiments were echoed by the winning band Kalush Orchestras' singer Oleh Psiuk. "We are grateful to the UK for their solidarity and for agreeing to hold the event in support of our country," he said. "We hope Eurovision 2023 will have a Ukrainian flavour and celebrate our beautiful, unique culture."

In other words, it is not about Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales or England but Ukraine, and only Ukraine.

As a passionate Glaswegian, I’m with Lulu, former winner in 1969, who backs Glasgow’s bid. She said the UNESCO City of Music ticks all the boxes, and that Glasgow is “music mad" and would make the “the most fabulous hosts”. It would bring much-needed cheer to its citizens and struggling businesses, all of whom were cast adrift when the COP26 circus came to town, and whose hospitality and tourism sectors, along with the rest of Scotland’s, were put on life support when the Covid-feart Scottish Government ignored the science and shut the country down during the festive period. A terrible decision which deterred thousands of high spending foreign tourists from visiting.

With money tight the huge costs of putting on Eurovision 2023 shouldn’t be ignored. Upwards of £2 million will be spent to shore up the bid and the BBC will also have to shell out tens of millions of pounds for broadcasting rights. The estimated returns range from £10-£15 million. And will the public transport and rail network be up to speed? I hope so.

If not Glasgow, then there is of course Aberdeen or Edinburgh. Aberdeen has the brilliant but underused P&J Arena and all the infrastructure in place and could really do with a boost. Then there is Edinburgh, hosts in 1972, who are no strangers to hosting large festivals and music extravaganzas and could also do with a turn.

The other favourites jostling for this glittering prize, the ninth time Eurovision will be staged in the UK, are Cardiff, Sheffield, UNESCO City of Music Liverpool, London and Manchester. Cambridge rockers Katrina and the Waves, the last UK act to win Eurovision 25 years ago with Love Shine a Light, back Manchester’s bid saying “it has everything you need”

That may well be true, but so have the other contenders. As Lulu correctly points out what’s important is: "Whatever town, whatever city it goes to, the UK will be behind Ukraine."

So, for once let’s leave the our politics at home, put the political puppets on a string, and save all your kisses, congratulations and celebrations for Ukraine. And Nil Poi to anyone who doesn’t agree!