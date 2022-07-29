THE SCOTTISH Government has been accused of “spinning like a washing machine” over their help for the cost of living crisis.

As the price of energy, food, travel and childcare all surges, the SNP and ministers in Edinburgh claim to have allocated £3bn in this financial year to help families and households with the squeeze

However, a new blog by the impartial Scottish Parliament’s Information Centre (SPICe), says the figure specifically for the current increase in inflation is closer to £490m.

Senior researcher, Camilla Kidner, said a detailed list of the spending provided by the Scottish Government includes money allocated by measures first introduced by the pre-2007 Labour-LibDem coalition government.

The SPICe blog said that while all of the policies “do help reduce costs for families and households in some way” a list of measures “announced specifically in response to the current increase in inflation” which they have taken as beginning in October last year, “would be quite a bit shorter.“

Ms Kidner said: “Many items on the list are long-standing commitments that go back very many years.

“The single most expensive policy – at around £1 billion – is for increasing funded early learning and childcare. This has been government policy since 2014. It was introduced last August because it had been delayed for a year due to COVID-19.”

Measures introduced since last October include free school meals during the holidays, increases to various energy efficiency schemes, the increase to Scottish Child Payment and certain social security benefits, and additional funding for benefit cap mitigation costing.

The biggest single measure, SPICe say, is the passing on of the UK Government’s council tax rebate, worth around £280m.

In total, this comes to around about £490m.

Labour’s Neil Bibby said the Scottish Government’s claims of billion pound help were desperate.

He said: “Not only is this SNP-Green coalition completely failing to tackle the cost of living crisis, they are now having to try to take credit for policies implemented by the Labour government nearly two decades ago.

“This desperation throws 15 years of nationalist failure at Holyrood into sharp relief.

“The only way to tackle the cost of living crisis is to focus on the issues at hand - not more SNP-Green sabre rattling.”

The Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie described the SPICe briefing as a “brutal rebuke” to ministers.

He said: “The Scottish Government are spinning like a washing machine. Some of the policies that they are claiming credit for date back to days of the Lib-Lab coalition.

“This is a brutal rebuke of the Scottish Government from the studiously impartial researchers at SPICe.

“This SNP/Green government is not doing nearly enough to tackle soaring energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis. We need to get more money to families and kickstart an emergency insulation programme to bring down energy bills.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.