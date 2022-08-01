RUSSIA has banned a series of Scottish politicians, including constitution secretary Angus Robertson and Green minister Lorna Slater, from entering the country.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, finance secretary Kate Forbes, and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton are also persona non grata.

Moscow said they had been added to its “stop list” food contributing to “London’s hostile course aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation”, a reference to the war in Ukraine.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said he would “wear this ban as a badge of honour”.

Nicola Sturgeon was banned in April after condemning Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, as was Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Green MSP Ross Greer, SNP refugee minister Neil Gray, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow Levelling up Secretary Lisa Nandy were also named in the new list of 39 prominent Britons named by Russia’s Foreign ministry.

Former Tory PM David Cameron, former NATO general secretary Lord Robertson, and former defence secretary Liam Fox were among former politicians named.

Russia also banned the SNP MSP Fiona Hyslop, apparently under the impression she was still the economy secretary, a post she left in May last year.

The broadcasters Huw Edwards, Piers Morgan, and Robert Peston were named as well, as were leading journalists David Aaronovich, Dan Sabbagh and Caroline Wheeler.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Mr Morgan said: “It wasn’t on my immediate vacation to-do list.”

Tweeting with equal irony, Mr Greer wrote: "I've just been banned from Russia. Please send thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

James Crisp, The Telegraph’s Europe Editor, said he was “surprised” to find himself banned from entering Russia.

He wrote on Twitter: he said: “To misquote Wilde – the only thing worse than being sanctioned is not being sanctioned.”

The list identifies people “who are no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation”.

A statement from the Russian foreign ministry said it was acting in response to UK sanctions against Russians, which have been put in place in response to the war in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry said: “In connection with the continued application by the UK Government of the mechanism of sanctions, restrictions against representatives of the socio-political circles of Russia, domestic economic operators and the media, it was decided to include in the Russian ‘stop list’ a number of British politicians, businessmen and journalists who contribute to London’s hostile course aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation.

“As has been noted more than once, the pernicious actions of the UK in planting Russophobia, spreading false information about our country and supporting the Kyiv neo-Nazi regime will receive an adequate and decisive response from the Russian side.

“The choice in favour of confrontation is a conscious decision of the British political establishment, which bears all responsibility for the consequences.”

Russia banned Drefence Secretary Ben Wallace and other British government members from entering the country in April.

Also blocked were deputy PM Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, Attorney General Suella Braverman and former PM Theresa May.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: "One day, after Putin's army has been defeated and his government swept away by the tides of history, I hope that I will have the chance to visit and meet with those who have bravely stood up against the Russian regime.

“Until that happens, I will wear this ban as a badge of honour.

"The UK must redouble its efforts to help Ukraine achieve victory on the battlefield, while here in Scotland, our government must get serious about patching the holes in the refugee scheme and helping those who have fled to our shores."