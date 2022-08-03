LIZ Truss has won further support from the Scottish Conservatives with a tenth MSP publicly backing her campaign to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.
Annie Wells, the party's former deputy leader, today announced she would be voting for the Foreign Secretary in the contest.
Announcing her decision, the Glasgow MSP wrote on Twitter: "With two candidates remaining in this race, I'm delighted to back @trussliz for Prime Minister.
"She has valuable experience delivering at the highest levels of government, and it's clear she has the skills, vision and qualities to lead our country."
Her endorsement was welcomed by party colleague Murdo Fraser, who is also backing Ms Truss.
Replying to Ms Wells, he tweeted: "A significant endorsement for @trussliz from @AnnieWellsMSP - now 10 MSPs backing #LizForLeader."
Eight MSPs and two Scottish MPs support the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak who is seen as the underdog in the race. Some 13 Tory MSPs have not publicly declared who they are supporting.
In addition to Ms Wells and Mr Fraser, Rachael Hamilton, Liam Kerr, Stephen Kerr, and Oliver Mundell, who are all members of Douglas Ross’s shadow cabinet, have given Ms Truss their support.
Also backing Ms Truss are Finlay Carson, Sharon Dowey, Douglas Lumsden and Graham Simpson.
The ten Scottish Tory MSPs and MPs supporting the former Chancellor are former leader Jackson Carlaw, MSPs Donald Cameron, Liz Smith, Miles Briggs, Maurice Golden, Jeremy Balfour, Dean Lockhart and Alexander Stewart, and MPs John Lamont and Andrew Bowie.
Former Scottish Tory leadership Ruth Davidson, who now sits in the Lords, is backing Mr Sunak.
Mr Ross has refused to pick a side in public so far leading to accusations from the SNP that the Scottish Tory leader is a coward.
During the 2019 leadership contest Mr Ross changed who he was favouring a number of times.
Asked about the split on BBC Radio Scotland yesterday morning, Mr Fraser said it was merely a sign of a healthy debate in the party over the leadership.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel