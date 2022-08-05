HE is best known for his trademark spoon bending efforts on TV over the years, but Uri Geller is now back in the spotlight for firing a warning to Russia that, utilising the power of his mind, he intends to prevent nuclear missiles launching toward the UK.
Remind me?
He had a high profile in the 1980s and 1990s, with frequent appearances on TV shows around the world, showing off his illusions and magic tricks. Now 75, the self-proclaimed psychic, who hails from Tel Aviv, remains most renowned for his apparent ability to bend spoons with his mind.
Now?
Geller has stepped into the international geopolitics arena, issuing a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is “very serious” about stopping nuclear warfare. In a dramatic video posted to his Twitter page, seeing him sporting an old Scotland football shirt and standing in front of a screen with an image of Putin and a nuclear mushroom cloud, Geller says, “I have a warning for you, Putin” and he urges the leader to read it.
It says?
Geller’s letter says: “There are rumours and reports that you are seriously considering the strategic use of a nuclear strike against your 'enemies in the west'. I have also heard that your prospective targets include UK naval bases -in particular those on the western coast of Scotland…If you resort to the use of nuclear weapons and decide to target Scotland - or any other country else in the world - your plans, and your missiles, will backfire on you! I will use every last molecule of my Mind Power to prevent you from launching a nuclear attack!”
Mind power?
Geller wants all “peace-loving people” to get involved and “take five seconds out of your day to visualise a radiant, energetic force field — like a dazzling, golden shield in the sky - that will deflect and turn back any nuclear warheads that Putin attempts to deploy”.
His most famous moments?
At Euro 1996, while wearing an England football shirt and circling over Wembley in a helicopter, Geller claims to have used his mind powers to cause Scotland to miss the spot-kick that would have seem them level with England, who went on to win 2-0.
However?
He also promised to “telepathically” stop Brexit from going ahead, which obviously didn't work.
He was a spy?
Geller has said in the past that he has worked as a "psychic spy” and in 2017, documents made public by the CIA revealed his telepathic abilities were tested during a week of experiments in 1973 as part of a ‘Stargate programme’ which investigated psychic powers and their potential to be weaponised. One test involved Geller being asked to draw an image of a word a scientist picked silently from the dictionary. Successful tests included sketches of the solar system, grapes and a swan. Despite some unsuccessful efforts, the CIA said: “We consider that he has demonstrated his paranormal perception ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner.”
