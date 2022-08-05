MORE than half of all Scots are cutting back on their energy use in a bid to save money, a grim new report by the Office for National Statistics has revealed.
The Opinions and Lifestyle Survey found that 89 per cent of adults across the UK reported that their cost of living had increased, equal to around 46 million people.
This is an increase from around 6 in 10 when the question was first asked in November 2021.
More than a third of those whose cost of living had gone up cut back spending on food and essentials while almost a quarter were forced to used savings to cover costs, and 13% turned to forms of credit.
The survey also revealed huge disparities, with disabled people more likely than non-disabled people to have reduced their spending on food and essentials.
The same is true of those living in the most deprived areas or on a low wage.
Around 4 in 10 of those with an income between £10,000 and £15,000, £15,000 and £20,000, or £20,000 to £30,000 a year were cutting back.
While around 27% of those with an annual salary of £40,000 were feeling the pinch.
Renters too were more impacted than those who own their homes outright or are paying off a mortgage.
The ONS suggested that this difference could be down to homeowners being protected from rising prices because of fixed rate mortgages, while tenants are more exposed to increases in rent.
People aged between 55 and 74 years were also more likely to be cutting their energy use than those in the majority of other age groups.
The survey also found that 54% of Scots had cut back on fuel such as gas and electricity in their home because their cost of living has increased, compared to 41% of people living in London, and a UK average of 51%.
Only Wales on 55% and the North West of England on 56% were higher.
Using more credit appeared to be less common among those with an income of less than £10,000 or earning more than £50,000 than on average. The ONS said this "may reflect differences in access to credit or in the need to use it."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here