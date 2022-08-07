The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) have said that pupils sitting exams this year have been graded ‘generously’ following two years of disruption due to Covid.
They are the first exams to have taken place since before the start of the panemic after results in 2020 and 2021 were based on teacher judgement, supported by assessment resources.
But despite the return of the exams this year, many schools were hit by high levels of pupil and teacher absences due to high levels of Covid in the community and the seeding of the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Pupils across Scotland who sat their National 5, Higher, and Advanced Higher qualifications are now awaiting the results of the assessments, which are due on Tuesday August 9.
The SQA said that as a consequence of the exams being cancelled in 2020 and 2021, results could be lower overall this year, and in response to this “have taken a more generous approach to setting grade boundaries”.
The awards body added that “this year’s learners are sitting exams in very different circumstances from the pre-pandemic years” and this year’s grade boundaries were set “to help ensure fairness for learners while maintaining standards”.
Asked about comparing results in 2022 with other years, a spokesperson for the SQA said: “Given the unique circumstances facing learners in 2022, and our approach to awarding, comparisons with other years should be treated with significant caution, noting it is not possible to draw definitive conclusions on any changes in education performance during this time.
“However, universities, colleges and employers can be confident that standards and integrity have been maintained in 2022.
“Learners can also be confident that the qualifications they receive are credible and fair, and reflect the knowledge, understanding and skills they have acquired in challenging circumstances.”
SQA confirmed in April this year that changes to course assessments for National 5, Higher, and Advanced Higher, that take into account disruption to learning caused by the global pandemic, will remain in place for the next academic year.
The spokesperson added: “Carrying the assessment modifications forward into the new academic year will help to provide some certainty for learners, teachers and lecturers and help free up more time for learning and teaching of the course content, while maintaining the integrity and credibility of their qualifications.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here