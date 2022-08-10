Gas and electricity bosses are to hold crisis talks with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Thursday morning. 

The industry leaders will be expected to provide a breakdown of expected profits and payouts, according to reports. 

It comes after a dire forecast from the Cornwall Insight predicted bills could soar to around  £3582 in October - and rise further up to £4266 by January. 

There has been widespread anger at Shell, BP and British Gas owner Centrica announcing bumper financial results while households face unsustainable energy prices. 

The Sun reported the executive will need to also lay out their investment plans for the next three years. 

On Monday, Scotland’s First Minister called on Boris Johnson to move a proposed meeting between the heads of the UK’s governments from September to this week to address the cost-of-living crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon said there needed to be "a substantial plan" to "avert and mitigate what will otherwise be a crisis of unprecedented proportions."

In a letter to the outgoing Prime Minister, she said the situation was “fast deteriorating and many people across the UK simply cannot afford to wait until September for further action to be taken.“