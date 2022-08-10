LIZ Truss looked like she had “swallowed a wasp” after hearing Nicola Sturgeon had twice appeared in Vogue magazine, the First Minister has revealed.

Ms Sturgeon said that in her only meeting with the Tory leadership favourite, the Foreign Secretary had been keen to find out how she could also appear in the fashion bible.

“She wanted to know how she could get into Vogue,” she said, despite the pair being moments from meeting US President Joe Biden and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Ms Sturgeon said a chance conversation between the two women during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last year had dried up after the subject of Vogue was exhausted.

The First Minister told the spiky anecdote at the Edinburgh Fringe after being asked about the Foreign Secretary saying Ms Sturgeon was an independence “attention seeker” who was best ignored.

Ms Sturgeon said she also regularly made jibes at her opponents, and so was not personally offended, but was “angry on behalf of Scotland”, as the comment was disrespectful of the country’s elected choice as First Minister.

She said: “You're saying that Scotland’s democratic choices and preferences should be ignored and what you're effectively saying is that Scotland should be ignored.

“And we've heard that for too long and too often from the Tories and it's not good enough and it's not acceptable. Scotland will not be ignored, certainly not while I’m First Minister.”

The remark was cheered by a noisily supportive audience.

Asked if she had met Ms Truss, Ms Sturgeon went on: “I’ve not had that much interaction with her to be honest.

“I think the only actual conversation, certainly of any length and in person that I can recall having with her, was at the COP26 summit last November.

“We were at the Kelvingrove Museum. Her and I were there early and waiting for the leaders to arrive - Biden, Merkel etc. We were there quite a bit early, so we were talking to each other. I remember this quite well actually.

“I had just been interviewed by Vogue. So I’d just had a photoshoot, as you do. And that was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about. She wanted to know how she could get into Vogue.

“I said, Well they came and asked me. And I didn’t really mean to do this, but I then said it hadn’t actually been my first time in Vogue. She looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp. I’m sure she’ll be in Vogue before too long.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “I remember, there we were at the world climate change conference in Glasgow, world leaders about to arrive, and that was the main topic of conversation she was interested in pursuing. And once we’d exhausted that it kind of dried up.”

Ms Sturgeon made the comments in the Iain Dale: All Talk show at the Pleasance at EICC, where the 600-seat auditorium was around three-quarters full.

She also said that Boris Johnson had been “one long bluster” as Prime Minister and she felt “relief” when he resigned as Prime Minister.

“He was a disgrace to the office of Prime Minister,” she said.