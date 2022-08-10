NICOLA Sturgeon has said she doesn’t think she will ever speak to Alex Salmond again.

The First Minister said she hadn’t spoken to her predecessor since the pair dramatically fell out over sexual misconduct claims against him surfaced four years ago.

Mr Salmond took Ms Sturgeon’s government to court and was awarded £512,000 in costs after proving it had bungled a misconduct probe relating to his time in office.

Mr Salmond later claimed that Ms Sturgeon had misled Holyrood about the matter, a resignation offence which she was later cleared of.

Mr Salmond was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault but cleared of all of them at a High Court trial in 2020.

Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon later gave conflicting evidence to a Holyrood inquiry into the Government’s actions, when Ms Sturgeon said she had not spoken to Mr Salmond since the misconduct claims became public knowledge in August 2018.

Speaking to LBC presenter Iain Dale at his Edinburgh Fringe show at Pleasance EICC, Ms Sturgeon was asked if she had spoken to Mr Salmond in the last three years.

She said: “Nope.”

Asked if she thought she ever would speak to him, she again replied: “Nope.”

Since their rift, Mr Salmond has set up the rival pro-independence Alba party, which although an electoral flop, has been a vocal critic of Ms Sturgeon’s independence tactics.

The former FM and former SNP leader was Ms Sturgeon’s mentor, and she served as his deputy FM for seven years after the party came to power in 2007.