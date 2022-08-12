STUDYING history is not everyone’s cup of tea. “Why dwell on the past when it’s the future that counts?”, is a common refrain. Well, as a self-confessed history philistine (I took the geography alternative at secondary school), I now freely admit that I have become increasingly interested in our past. The events and customs, traditions and habits that all contributed to shape today’s society.

With apologies to Wet Wet Wet and their hit single: “History’s all around us, ….. It's written on the wind, it's everywhere I go”. It seems unfortunate then that our history education gurus at the Scottish Examination Board think it appropriate to expunge Glasgow from the list of the UK’s western seaboard cities whose wealth, growth and very prosperity were founded upon trade which was inescapably linked with the transatlantic slave trade. Liverpool and Bristol alone, are to be left with that dubious honour in the revised Nat 5 History syllabus (the old ‘O’-levels to old bufties like me).