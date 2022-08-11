LIZ Truss's plans to help with the cost of living crisis are going to “leave millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution,” Rishi Sunak has warned.

The comment from the former Chancellor came as the two leadership hopefuls clashed at a hustings in Cheltenham.

Ms Truss was up first and was pushed on what help she could offer households facing eye-watering hikes to their energy bills.

The Foreign Secretary told the party faithful: “What I have always said is that my first preference is always to reduce taxes.

“I do not like Gordon Brown-style economics where you take money off people in taxes and give it back in benefits.”

She added: “If the answer to every question is raising tax, we will choke off economic growth, and we will send ourselves to penury, and I think that’s a massive problem.”

Responding to the comments, Mr Sunak said the plans would not help those most in need.

"Scrapping the health and social care levy [the National Insure rise], as she wants to do, is worth £1,700 to her on her salary.

“For someone working really hard on the national living wage, it’s worth just over a quid a week.

“And for someone who’s a pensioner, without any earnings, it’s worth zero.”

Mr Sunak said there needed to be more direct help for pensioners and people on low incomes.

"But if we don’t do that… if you support a plan that Liz is suggesting, which says she doesn’t believe in doing that, doesn’t believe in providing direct financial support to those groups of people, now that’s what she said because she thinks her tax cut is going to help them, which it is not, we are going to, as a Conservative Government, leave millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution.”

He later told the audience of Tory members: “Millions of pensioners this autumn and winter are going to have an extraordinarily tough time.

“They don’t have the ability to go out and work more hours. They’re already dipping into their savings in retirement.

“And as I said then and I’ll say it again, if we don’t provide direct support to millions of vulnerable pensioners, it will be a moral failure of this party and the country will never ever forgive us.”

Elsewhere during the debate, Ms Truss effectively signalled the end of Mr Sunak’s windfall tax on energy firms.

She said: “I don’t think profit is a dirty word, and the fact it’s become a dirty word in our society is a massive problem.”

“Now, of course, the energy giants, if they’re in an oligopoly, should be held to account, and I would make sure they’re rigorously held to account. But the way we bandy the word around ‘profit’ as if it’s something that’s dirty and evil, we shouldn’t be doing that as Conservatives.”

Earlier in the day, the Treasury had suggested more action could be taken on the “extraordinary profits seen in certain parts of the electricity generation sector.”

Ms Truss described it as a “Labour idea.”

“It’s all about bashing business, and it sends the wrong message to international investors and to the public,” she said.

During questioning, the former Chancellor was asked if he had spoken to Boris Johnson since resigning from government.

Mr Sunak said: “I have messaged and called but unsurprisingly he hasn’t returned my calls.”

Ms Truss dismissed suggestions she might be modelling herself on Margaret Thatcher, insisting: “I’m a massive fan of Mrs Thatcher, but we live in different times.”

Meanwhile, the latest update to the House of Commons register of interests revealed more than £140,000 in donations for various Tory MP’s doomed leadership campaigns.

The records show Suella Braverman’s unsuccessful campaign received £10,000 from First Corporate Consultants Ltd, a company owned by leading climate sceptic Terence Mordaunt.

The GWPF has lobbied against climate change policies such as net zero and was sanctioned by the Charity Commission in 2014 for breaching rules on “balance and neutrality”.

Tom Tugendhat declared the largest amount of donations of any leadership candidate, listing more than £120,000 in his register of interests.

Some £42,673 came from Policy Focus Ltd, a London-based company set up only 10 days before Boris Johnson’s resignation and owned by property developers Christian Sweeting and Robert Luck.

Mr Tugendhat also received £50,000 from long-standing Tory donor Ian Mukherjee and £25,000 from Beacon Rock Ltd, a company owned by former Conservative Party treasurer Sir Michael Davis.

He received a further £6,000 from business consultancy InvestUK Group, which has previously supported Mr Tugendhat’s work as chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Kemi Badenoch raised £12,500 to support her bid for the Tory leadership, including £10,000 from Longrow Capital, owned by tech-focused investor Dave Maclean.

She also received £2,500 from Joanne Black, for whom no further details are available.

Ms Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi are yet to declare any financial support for their campaigns.

Mr Sunak declared a loan of some office space in Westminster worth £3,195.

MPs have 28 days from accepting a donation to declare it to parliamentary standards authorities, with the latest publication covering the period up to August 8.





By Andrew Learmonth

