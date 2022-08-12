A CONSULTATION on legislating for buffer zones around abortion clinics in Scotland in order to keep pro-life protesters at bay has attracted more than 12,000 responses.
Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay sought the public’s views on a proposed bill to bring in the zones, following their introduction south of the border.
The aim is to protect the women using the facilities, and their staff, from harassment and intimidation by anti-abortion demonstrators.
Ms Mackay’s proposed Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill would allow for a 150-metre buffer around hospitals and clinics.
Clinicians have reported being unable to work in certain areas of their clinics because of disruption caused by protests, while service users were reportedly intimidated.
The consultation closed yesterday and the responses from the public and organisations will now be analysed before the Bill is put to Holyrood.
Ms Mackay said: “Nobody should be intimidated or harassed when accessing healthcare.
“I am grateful to everyone who has taken the time to share their views on my proposed Bill.
“I appreciate that the length of time the parliamentary process takes can be frustrating, but consultation is a vital part of that process and I am confident that these responses will help me develop the most robust Bill possible.
“My team has already begun analysing the responses and I will work with parliamentary officials and MSPs across parliament to progress my proposals as rapidly as possible.”
The Scottish Government initially discounted legislating for a national approach, saying councils could rely on byelaws to address the issue.
But the council umbrella body Cosla obtained a legal opinion disputing that.
A key obstacle to creating buffer zones is that protesters have a right to freedom of speech, and the UK Supreme Court has ruled legitimate protests in other contexts can be disruptive.
Since Ms Mackay started her campaign, Nicola Sturgeon has come around to the idea of legislation, and convened a summit on abortion services and buffer zones.
In June, the First Minister said she hoped that Glasgow and Edinburgh - the scene of religious ‘vigils’ against abortion and other protests - could trial buffer zones using byelaws as a short-term measure to prevent “fear, harassment or intimidation”.
She said the Scottish Government would fully support any “test council” through the “inevitable legal challenges”.
The London borough of Ealing took three years to set up the UK’s first buffer zone around an abortion clinic in 2018 using public nuisance legislation with no current Scottish equivalent.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel