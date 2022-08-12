WASTE and recycling workers across Scotland will strike for eight days over the four weeks.
Nearly all of the country’s local authorities will be affected by the industrial action which will take place between August 26 and 29 as well as between September 7 and 10.
Unison said the industrial action would only escalate "if a significantly improved pay offer is not forthcoming."
Bin workers in Edinburgh have already agreed to strike from August 18 to August 30.
Last week, the Scottish Government found an extra £140m to help pay for an enhanced offer, but COSLA have said that it still is not enough.
Council leaders are due to meet today, to discuss what more they can do.
GMB Scotland Senior Organiser Keir Greenaway said: “Unless COSLA and the Scottish Government make a significantly improved pay offer, more strikes will start across councils in just a few weeks.
“Both parties are squabbling while more of our members struggle with debt, fuel poverty, and hunger, exposing a huge gulf between politics and frontline workers.
"This is only increasing anger and fear among our members - anger over the lack of value shown to them and fear about what winter will bring in this cost-of-living crisis.
“Make no mistake, these strikes are a direct response from our extraordinary key workers to months of political failure.
"They are not prepared to accept working poverty as an inevitability even if Scotland’s political leaders are.”
Unison Scotland’s Johanna Baxter said: “This is the first wave of strike action which will only escalate if a significantly improved pay offer is not forthcoming.
"Strike dates for schools and early years workers will be confirmed in the coming days.
“The responsibility for this action lies squarely with the Scottish Government and COSLA, neither of whom seem to have grasped the gravity of this situation.
“Inflation is projected to be as high as 13%, the cost of living crisis is hitting people's pockets now and yet local government workers still only have a two per cent offer on the table, the lowest offer in the public sector.
"They have had months to sort this out but all we seem to get is dither and delay."
Unison said the £140m extra from the government was “half of what COSLA asked for and goes nowhere near matching the pay offer provided to council workers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland”.
Speaking to the BBC this morning, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said local government had already had “a strong financial settlement from the Scottish Government.”
He added: “But I've listened to local government and last week I announced an extra £140m of new money to go into local government on a recurring basis to support a higher pay award for members of staff because I want to make sure members of staff in our local authorities are getting a better pay offer.
“I want to make sure that we avoid industrial action.”
Mr Swinney - who is covering the government’s finance brief while Kate Forbes is on maternity leave - said the money would have to be taken from another part of his budget.
He added: “The important point to remember is that when local government came to me for additional money they recognised this was not an issue for the Scottish Government to solve in its entirety. So local government said to me, this has got to be a partnership.
“Well, I've come forward with £140m of new money as part of a partnership arrangement. I would expect local government to match that.”
Mr Swinney said some councils had “budgeted already on a higher pay offer than they've actually offered.”
He said: “Some local authorities have budgeted on 3% to be given to local authority employees. And they've offered 2%. So there's 1% of a difference already.”
Mr Swinney called on councils to see where else they could make savings.
GMB members will strike in Aberdeen, Angus, Dundee, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, Falkirk, Glasgow, Inverclyde, Highland, Midlothian, Orkney, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, West Lothian, Perth and Kinross, and North Lanarkshire.
Unison members in Aberdeenshire, Clackmannanshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, Stirling and South Lanarkshire have also said they will walk out.
Unite Scotland this week announced 1,500 cleansing workers will walk out on August 24 and 31 unless an acceptable pay offer is made.
Unison has also said strike dates for school and early years workers will be announced in due course.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel