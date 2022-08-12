A LABOUR government would end the controversial policy of deporting illegal migrants to Rwanda, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The UK Labour leader said it was immoral and wrong and “should go straightaway”.

Speaking to an audience on the Edinburgh Fringe, Sir Keir also categorically ruled out any deal with the SNP to get into Government, saying breaking up the UK was a “fundamental” difference between the parties.

He said that if Labour had to govern as a minority after the next election, he would dare the SNP to vote down the administration and risk letting the Tories back into power.

Sir Keir also suggested any Labour MP who supported the growing campaign not to pay energy bills this winter would face disciplinary action, saying he would let “nothing” get in the way of Labour winning power, speaking of his huge frustration at being in opposition.

He confirmed that his current deputy, Angela Rayner, would become deputy Prime Minister if he entered Number 10, and was scathing about Boris Johnson, calling him a “bulls***ter”.

After Sir Keir spoke about the importance of “treating migrants properly”, co-host Iain Dale questioned why he hadn’t yet committed to reversing the Rwanda policy.

The Labour leader replied: “The Rwanda policy is completely wrong, immoral and of course we wouldn’t have it. It should go straight away. It is wrong.”

Although Mr Johnson and Home Secretary Prit Patel have touted the policy as a way of dealing with migrants crossing the Channel, no one has yet been deported under it.

The plan is tied up in legal challenges which if successful could see the Government forfeit the £120million it has already paid to the east African nation.

Sir Keir said: “This is classic Johnson. He doesn't even really want the policy to work. He wants the courts to stop him, so he can blame them. It’s about divide, divide, divide.

“And that is his politics. It’s the Conservative party’s politics.

“Instead of harnessing some of the unity and strength of community that we had during the pandemic they’ve gone for the politics of divide.

“Can we find a wedge issue, can we find something like Rwanda or trans rights, something that divides communities instead of bringing them together.

“Because He doesn't think or care whether it works. He actually wants to be stopped so he can blame somebody else.

“And that’s the tragedy of, among other things, the Rwanda scheme that they've set up.”

Sir Keir also revealed he talked to Tony Blair “reasonably often”, calling it commonsense given the former PM’s record at winning elections.

“I want to talk to those who win elections. Of course I want to talk to them.”