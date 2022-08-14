More than £20,000 has been raised for the family of a man who was killed in the shootings on the Isle of Skye earlier this week.
John MacKinnon, 47, died after a firearm was discharged on the Isle of Skye on Wednesday morning.
Gunshots were also heard on the mainland at Dornie, Wester Ross during a series of incidents.
READ MORE: Skye shooting: Man killed during attacks named by police
A crowdfunding page has been set up by the Sleat Comunity Trust to support Mr MacKinnon’s family, with a target of £5,000.
On Saturday morning it had more than quadrupled this target.
Skye’s MP Ian Blackford had encouraged people to donate on social media.
Mr MacKinnon’s family released a statement via police following his death.
It said: “John was a loving husband, father of six, brother, uncle and grandfather to his family, and was a much-loved member of the community.
“John loved the outdoors, was a keen motorcyclist and, as a loved father, shared his activities with his family.”
On Friday, Finlay MacDonald appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court charged with the murder of Mr MacKinnon and attempted murder in relation to three other people.
The 39-year-old did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here