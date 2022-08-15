THE former leader of the Scottish Greens has joined with SNP MP Joanna Cherry to call for Scotland's only gender identity clinic for children to be closed.

In a joint letter to National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch, the pair say the services offered by the Sandyford Young People's Clinic in Glasgow are putting young people “at significant risk.”

Last month, the NHS in England shut down its Gender and Identity Development Service (Gids) at Tavistock Clinic in London following criticism in the interim report of an independent review being carried out by Dr Hilary Cass.

She found that the rise in referrals had resulted in overwhelmed staff and waiting lists of up to two years, leaving young people “at considerable risk” of distress and deteriorating mental health.

Dr Cass said it had become “increasingly clear that a single specialist provider model is not a safe or viable long-term option in view of concerns about lack of peer review and the ability to respond to the increasing demand.”

The NHS Trust responsible for the clinic is also facing legal action after claims it "rushed" some young patients into treatment, including pointing them towards puberty-blockers.

The Tavistock is set to be replaced by new regional centres which will "ensure the holistic needs” of patients are fully met.

Ms Cherry and Mr Harper have called for NHS Scotland to adopt the same course of action.

In their letter, the two said Dr Cass’s review showed that the “current model of a centralised national service for children and young people who experience gender dysphoria puts them at significant risk.”

They added: “Many children have been put on a medical/surgical pathway with insufficient exploration and often there's no consideration of consent.

“There has been a lack of follow up of those who have undergone what can only be regarded as experimental treatment. The Tavistock clinic is now facing multiple legal claims for medical negligence from children and parents.

“The concerns raised about the Tavistock apply equally to the service provided by the Sandyford Young People's Clinic to children in Scotland.

“Therefore, we are calling you to follow NHS England and announce its closure and replacement with local services which will take a more holistic approach and which will put clinical governance, debate and research at their heart.”

The pair went on to say that children who experience a “sense of unease because of a perceived mismatch between their biological sex and what has come to be known as their gender identity” often had other problems, “including past trauma and sexual abuse, Autistic Spectrum Disorder and wider mental health difficulties.”

They added: “Many of these children are lesbian, gay or bisexual and simply need help to be comfortable with their sexual identity as they grew up.

“Children expressing distress about their sex must be treated like any other children with psychological problems and offered compassionate and appropriate services which properly address all their needs.”

Speaking to the Times Mr Harper, who entered Holyrood in 1999, said he does not want to "inflame arguments" but that he felt a “bit guilty for not saying anything for so long."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said they were committed to providing "the best possible care for young people questioning their gender identity or experiencing gender dysphoria."

They added: “As previously stated, the findings from the Cass Review will be closely considered within the context of NHS Scotland services as part of our broader commitment to improve access to, and delivery of, NHS gender identity services.”

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "The Sandyford Clinic continues to offer a range of gender services in line with national frameworks."

The Scottish Greens distanced themselves from their former leader.

A spokesperson for the party said: "Ensuring that trans people are able to access the healthcare they need in a respectful and compassionate setting is an important priority for the Scottish Greens.

“When we entered government last year we committed to significant reforms that will address the issues those using Gender Identity Services tell us they face.

"This process is now underway and will improve accessibility, bring down the unacceptably long waiting times, and increase support for those still waiting on an appointment.

"These are changes that will make real material improvements to people’s lives.”