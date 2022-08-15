ANAS Sarwar has spoken out about the “anti-social” and “bitter” relationships between Scottish political leaders behind the scenes.

Speaking at an Edinburgh Festival Fringe even hosted by comedian and impressionist Matt Forde, the Scottish Labour leader said that most of the Holyrood party leader do not want to speak to each other “even off-stage”.

In an entertaining Political Party podcast event, Mr Sarwar was interviewed by Mr Forde in character as both Tony Blair and Keir Starmer, spoke about Prince Charles cracking jokes with him about Camilla’s teeth, being told to ‘go home to England’ on the indyref campaign trail and being baffled after taking his son to Glasgow Comic Con, donning a full costume.

Asked by Mr Forde whether some Labour supporters should embrace some of the SNP's more left-wing policies, Mr Sarwar insisted Nicola Sturgeon’s party are not the “Labour party with a saltire”.

He was pressed over the relationship between the Holyrood party leaders in private, but stressed most of the leaders do not get on, even behind closed doors.

After a bitter exchange with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross at a previous Fringe event hosted by Iain Dale, Mr Sarwar said by chance, he was sat next to Mr Ross later that night at the military Tattoo.

He said the Tory leader greeted him by saying: “Great, I have to spend the rest of my day with you as well”.

Mr Sarwar added: “I think we’re in really sad times in Scottish politics in how anti-social and how difficult some of those private moments are between political opponents are.”

The Labour leader insisted that “even off-stage” there is little appetite for conversation, except between him and Scottish LibDems leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, who embrace “wise cracks and being quite light”.

He added that everyone else is “being really, really serious”.

Mr Sarwar said: “You can bitterly disagree on politics, you can even hate what some people stand for on the campaign, but that doesn’t mean you have to dislike and hate each other as individuals.

“I think being able to talk as human beings is actually really important because we’re all doing a job….which most people would think we need our head examined for doing it.”

He stressed that “there is some common cause” between party leaders due to the strain the job can put on family life.

Mr Sarwar added: “But for it to be so divided and bitter, I think, is really, really unfortunate.”

Asked if Ms Sturgeon was “warmer behind the scenes”, Mr Sarwar said: “The last time there was a full conversation… was actually when the Queen did the state opening of parliament.

“Nicola Sturgeon turned up and she was really angry because Douglas Ross had suggested she would retire soon.

“The two of them put a bet on who would outlive the other in terms of political career. Me and Alex Cole-Hamilton were kind of just watching thinking what the hell is going on here.”

Mr Sarwar acknowledged that it was a “difficult judgement call” for Labour over whether to engage in a full debate over independence.

He criticised the Scottish Government for focusing on independence amid the cost-of-living crisis, which he said should be treated as a “national emergency” akin to the pandemic response.

The Labour leader rubbished any suggestion the Scottish Government would hold an illegal or wildcat referendum, insisting he could not see “any situation” where the High Court determined such a Holyrood poll is not competent and a referendum would be held.

He added: “I don’t think Nicola Sturgeon would want that to happen.

Mr Sarwar said that he believes the First Minister “doesn’t want a referendum at all right now”, claiming her stance is “a strategy about having something to say in a UK general election” by threatening to treat such a cote as a ‘de facto referendum”.

The Labour leader refused to be drawn on suggestions that Ms Sturgeon could be “looking for an exit” and acknowledged the First Minister was a “successful politician”.

He warned “there is an arrogance coming through from the SNP Government”, comparing it to some of the perceived complacency surrounding the last Labour government after 15 years in power.

Asked whether people’s perceptions of the monarchy will change when the Prince of Wales takes the throne, Mr Sarwar insisted that “Prince Charles is very funny”.

He cautioned that he was “not sure I’m allowed to tell private conversations” with members of the Royal Family, before launching into a full retelling of the story.

He pointed to an exchange where Prince Charles acknowledged “you’re the dentist”, due to his dentistry career.

Mr Sarwar replied: “That’s right – happy to be of service at any time.”

He added: “And he goes ‘perhaps for the Duchess’ and he points to her (Camilla).

“She just kind of grimaced.”

