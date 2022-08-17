Police have said they will investigate any reports of criminality after a large crowd of protesters gathered outside the Tory leadership hustings in Perth shouting “Tory scum” and “Tories out”.
MSPs from across the political divide have condemned angry scenes outside Perth's Concert Hall last night, which saw protestors rain scorn on leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.
Demonstrators outside were seen pushing through barriers and shouting at the attendees before the event started at 7pm on Tuesday.
Police officers were pictured managing the crowds, with people carrying placards saying “Tory scum go away”, “refugees welcome” and “No ifs no buts no Tory cuts”.
A large banner covered one of the barriers which read “Scottish Not British”, with another next to it saying “It’s time for independence”.
Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie claimed “eggs were being thrown” and that there was “spitting at pensioners.”
He tweeted: “The good old ‘tory scum’ banner out…Good to see Nicola Sturgeon’s civic and joyous nationalism in action in Perth tonight.”
In response to his tweet, SNP MP for Glasgow East David Linden said: “These morons don’t speak for me or my party.
“We condemn their behaviour utterly and without equivocation.
“If anyone of them is found to be an SNP member, then they should be chucked out immediately.
“It’s as simple as that.”
Commenting on reports of egg throwing and spitting, leader of the Scottish LibDems Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “This is utterly grim and not the Scotland I recognise at all.
“Make your point, resist policy with ideas and debate and stand your ground but do it with respect.
“Not eggs and spit.”
Police Scotland confirmed it was aware of a demonstration outside an event in Perth on Tuesday.
The force said there were no reports of injuries, and any reports of criminality will be investigated thoroughly.
A spokesperson for the force said: “An appropriate policing plan was in place to maintain public safety and minimise disruption
“Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.
“We have a duty under the European Convention on Human Rights to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter protest balanced against the rights of the wider community.”
