AN SNP minister has been accused of using “debunked” figures for the level of cost-of-living support put forward by the Scottish Government.
The Scottish LibDems have demanded that SNP Business Minister Ivan McKee apologise for claiming the Scottish Government has spent £3 billion to support the cost-of-living crisis.
Last month, the independent Scottish Parliament Information Centre criticised the Scottish Government for including a range of measures and the attached funding, which pre-date the present cost-of-living crisis in its commitments.
A briefing note states that “a list of measures announced specifically in response to the current increase in inflation would be quite a bit shorter” and adds that the value of measures introduced since October 2021 is actually only £490m.
Appearing on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr McKee said the Scottish Government has "put £3bn into support", adding: "It's very important also, as I say, to recognise what we've done, the £3bn that we've already put in".
Scottish LibDems finance spokesperson John Ferry said: "Ivan McKee tells us he has a background in business, so he should at least have some understanding of the importance of accurate accounting.
"Some of the policies that they included to pad out this now debunked figure date back to days of the Lib-Lab coalition.
"The minister should apologise and withdraw his claims.”
He added: “This SNP-Green government is not doing nearly enough to tackle soaring energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis. We need to get more money to families and kickstart an emergency insulation programme to bring down energy bills.
“Scottish Liberal Democrats have already proposed a plan to do this, while the SNP-Green administration has done nothing but seek to use the crisis for yet more constitutional sabre rattling.”
The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel