THE SNP has lost almost a fifth of its members since the Covid pandemic, it has emerged.
Newly released accounts show the party had more than 125,000 members at the end of 2019, but just over 100,000 at the end of 2021.
However it is still the third largest party in the UK after Labour and the Tories.
The SNP had around 25,000 members before the 2014 independence referendum, but the number shot up in the wake of the No result, topping 125,000.
That number held steady for several years, and on 31 December 2018, the SNP reported a membership of 125,534.
At the end of 2019 it was 125,691, or 3.2 per cent of the entire Scottish electorate.
The party accounts noted the combined membership of the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat parties was then 1.7% of the UK electorate.
However in 2020, the year Covid struck and the country went into lockdown, the SNP’s membership plummeted as people tried to save money.
The SNP accounts for 2020 stated: “The overall number of members at year end was 105,393. All of those cancelling or lowering their membership payments listed the pandemic as the reason.”
Last year, the decline continued, and by December 31, membership stood at 103,884.
It means the membership fell by 21,807, or 17.3%, across just two years.
Despite the fall in membership numbers, the party has seen steadily increasing income from membership fees, which generated £2,247,344 in 2019, then £2,430,010 in 2020.
Last year SNP membership income was £2,516,854.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel