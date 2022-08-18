THE number of children in temporary accommodation in Scotland has increased by 17 per cent in the last year, according to new homelessness statistics.

Housing minister Shona Robison said she was "deeply concerned" by the rise. She said councils needed to do more to help homeless families.

The figures from the National Records of Scotland reveal that there were 8,635 under 18s in temporary homes in March 2022, up from 7,385 in March 2021 and 7,280 at 31 March 2020.

Alarmingly, households with children spend longer in temporary accommodation than those without, the new paper reveals.

Some 47% of households with children spent seven months or more in temporary accommodation compared to 38% of households without children.

Of the 46,964 people in the 28,882 homeless households recorded in 2021/22, 14,372 were children.

The number of adults increased by 6%, while the number of children increased by 17% compared to 2020/21.

The figures also reveal that the lifting of Scotland’s emergency Covid ban on evictions has been linked to an increase in the number of homelessness applications.

Of those who became homeless, 15% were from a private rented tenancy, compared to11% in 2020-21, almost reaching pre-pandemic proportions of 16%.

The Scottish Government's notes accompanying the statistics say the "end of the ban on evictions imposed by emergency COVID-19 legislation, which was lifted on 17 May 2021” is a "contributory factor."

The figures reveal there has been a decrease in rough sleeping, with 2,129 households reporting rough sleeping during the previous three months and 1,304 the night before the application.

Both of these are at their lowest level since 2002-03

Responding to the statistics, Ms Robison said: “These statistics remind us why our commitment to prevent and end homelessness is so important, and show us that we still have work to do.

“While it is encouraging that rough sleeping is at its lowest level in 20 years and repeat homelessness is at a ten-year low, I am deeply concerned at the increase in the number of children in temporary accommodation.

"This is especially disappointing as 20 local authorities are managing to reduce the use of temporary accommodation.

“Two thirds of families with children in temporary accommodation are in social rented homes, and many more are in private rented tenancies, but we want them to have the stability of a settled home.

"We know the situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which has led to a backlog for local authorities that must be addressed.

"This year we’re providing councils with £23.5 million for homelessness prevention and response measures, on top of £8 million to help them reduce use of temporary accommodation by moving people into settled homes as quickly as possible.

“We know that local authorities are facing challenges meeting some households’ needs and preferences.

"But there needs to be greater emphasis on families, particularly in areas where the problem is most acute, and I have been meeting with housing conveners to discuss this further.

"I have also asked an expert group, chaired by Shelter Scotland and the Association of Local Authority Chief Housing Officers, for an action plan to reduce the numbers of people in temporary accommodation, with a strong focus on households with children."

Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “These statistics should represent a wake-up call. Scotland made huge progress in tackling rough sleeping during the pandemic, but fact that more people are spending longer periods of time trapped in temporary accommodation is completely unacceptable.

“We know how damaging spending long periods of time in temporary accommodation can be – particularly for children and young people. You get a roof over your head, but a B&B is not a home.

“People are stripped of their dignity and left unable to plan for the future. But while temporary accommodation should be an emergency measure, too often it is treated as the default solution.

“The best way to end homelessness is to prevent it from happening in the first place.

"By offering people support earlier, and by widening responsibility for preventing homelessness, we can start to reduce the numbers of people in temporary accommodation and make sure everyone has a safe and secure place to call home.”