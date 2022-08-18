FORMER SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has pleaded guilty to breaching Covid rules.

The politician - who sits in the Commons as an independent - admitted travelling on a train between Scotland and London after being told to self-isolate in September 2020.

Prosecutors claimed the politician had "cessly" booked a test for Covid 19 and then visited other places, despite stating in the test booking application that she had symptoms of the disease.

The court heard that Ferrier attended a midday mass at St Mungo's parish church where she gave a reading to the congregation.

She then attended Vic's Bar in Prestwick where she stayed for two-and-a-half hours.

The next day Ferrier then took a taxi journey from her home in Cambuslang to Central train station, where she picked up some shopping from Marks and Spencer before boarding a train with 183 people on board to London Euston.

She then checked into the £200 a night Park Plaza Hotel, Westminster Bridge, before attending the Houses of Parliament at 7.15pm, where she took park in a debate.

Ferrier then sat at a table in the MPs tearoom usually allocated for SNP members with DUP MP Jim Shannon.

When she received the positive result at 8.03pm by text and email, she then met with the then SNP chief whip Patrick Grady and told him she would return to Scotland in the morning because of an illness in the family.

Ferrier returned to her hotel at 9.20pm where she spent the night before heading back to London Euston.

The court heard that contact tracers for NHS Test and Protect attempted to contact Ferrier on four occasions but were unable to do so, leaving two voicemails.

Ferrier later contacted Test and Protect and disclosed that she had a "slight and infrequent cough" the day before her test.

The next day, Ferrier contacted police and informed them of her breach before sending out a statement on her social media.

She said: "Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated while waiting for my test result and deeply regret my actions.

"I take full responsibility and I urge everyone not to make the same mistakes that I have and do all they can to limit the spread of Covid-19."

The MP also referred herself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

Prosecutor Mark Allan told the court: "The conduct amounted to a reckless disregard of public safety."

She initially pleaded not guilty, and ten days were set aside for the trial. But she changed her plea in Glasgow Sherrif Court on Thursday.

She was elected as an SNP MP in 2015, but lost the whip after details of the rule flouting were made public in October 2020.

The admission of guilt will almost certainly increase pressure on her to stand down from the Commons.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously described Ferrier's actions were "dangerous and indefensible" and called on the MP to resign.

However, in an interview with the Scottish Sun just weeks after news of the rule-breaking emerged, the MP insisted she would stay on. She suggested the illness had made her act out of character.

She told the paper: “A lot of people say Covid makes you do things out of character. You are not thinking straight. I’m not making an excuse.

“At that moment when I thought it would come back negative and it was positive I was utterly shocked. You could have knocked me over.”

If she does not resign, she can only be removed from parliament if 10 per cent of her constituents sign a recall petition.

However, for Ferrier, that can only be triggered if she is suspended from the House of Commons for ten days following a report from the Committee on Standards, or if she is given a custodial sentence.