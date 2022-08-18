FORMER SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has pleaded guilty to breaching Covid rules.
The politician - who sits as in the Commons as an independent - admitted travelling on a train between Scotland and London after being told to self-isolate in September 2020.
Prosecutors claimed the politician had "culpably and recklessly" booked a test for Covid 19 and then visited other places, despite stating in the test booking application that she had symptoms of the disease.
The initial charges claimed she wilfully exposed people to the risk of infection, illness and death by travelling throughout Glasgow and the surrounding areas as well as journeys to and from London.
Ferrier visited a number of locations when she should have been self-isolating including the Lifestyle Leisure centre, Sweet P Boutique and Vanilla Salon in Rutherglen.
She also allegedly visited Grace and Flavour restaurant in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, as well as St Mungo’s Church, Glasgow and Vic’s Bar in Prestwick.
Ferrier then took a taxi journey from her home in Glasgow’s Cambuslang to Central train station.
She then travelled to London Euston station and went to the Houses of Parliament where she made a speech in the chamber.
She then made the return journey to Glasgow from London by train, fearing that she might have to isolate in a hotel.
The MP told her SNP colleagues that she was leaving Parliament early to visit a sick family member.
She initially pleaded not guilty, and ten days were set aside for the trial. But she changed her plea in Glasgow Sherrif Court on Thursday.
The plea will almost certainly increase pressure on her to stand down from the Commons.
She was elected as an SNP MP in 2015, but lost the whip after details of the rule flouting were made public in October 2020.
At the time, Ms Ferrier referred herself to the police and the parliamentary commissioner for standards.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously described Ferrier's actions were "dangerous and indefensible" and called on the MP to stand down.
However, in an interview with the Scottish Sun just weeks after news of the rule-breaking emerged, the MP insisted she would stay on. She suggested the illness had made her act out of character.
She told the paper: “A lot of people say Covid makes you do things out of character. You are not thinking straight. I’m not making an excuse.
“At that moment when I thought it would come back negative and it was positive I was utterly shocked. You could have knocked me over.”
More to follow...
