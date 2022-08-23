A Scottish man detained in India has been"betrayed" by the UK Government, his brother has claimed.

Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, has been detained in a series of prisons since 2017 after being abducted from the street while he was in Punjab in northern India for his wedding.

The 35-year-old said he has been detained and subjected to torture, including electric shocks, and faces the death penalty over his activism and campaigning for Sikh human rights.

Human rights group Reprieve identified his case among anonymised details published in the annual report by the UK’s investigatory powers commissioner.

It sets out how MI5 and MI6 passed information about a British national to foreign authorities who then detained and tortured them, which matches details in Mr Johal’s case.

Lawyers for Mr Johal have lodged a complaint with the High Court.

Speaking to the BBC, his brother Gurpreet said the family had been failed by the UK Government.

He said: "To hear that the UK government, who should be protecting their citizens, was involved in this is distressing and astonishing.

"They need to be bringing my brother back home. They've failed the family for the last five years and are continuing to do so. Enough is enough.

He later added: "Jagtar is a born British national, he does not deserve the treatment he has had and he certainly does not deserve how the UK government has betrayed him."

The Glasgow man urged the UK government to "right this wrong" and "bring Jagtar back home".

"Jagtar has been incarcerated for the last five years without formal charges and is facing the death penalty. It is coming to the extent that our family is scared now that Jagtar might falsely be convicted and hang to death.

"Today it is my family that's facing this, tomorrow it could be you."

The family’s MP, Martin Docherty-Hughes, discussed Mr Johal’s case on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Tuesday.

The SNP MP said: “What I find extraordinary is the present Prime Minister, only a few weeks ago before Parliament went into recess, made it clear that he believes that Jagtar’s detention is arbitrary.”

Mr Docherty-Hughes said his constituent has never faced any charges, adding: “He’s now been languishing in an Indian jail for nearly five years come November.

“That says to me that there is no case to answer.”

An FCDO spokesman said: “It would be inappropriate for us to comment while legal proceedings are active.”