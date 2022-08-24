BORIS Johnson has made a surprise visit to Kyiv to mark Ukraine’s independence day.

The Prime Minister tweeted details of his journey on Wednesday afternoon, sharing a picture of himself standing alongside Volodymyr Zelensky.

“What happens in Ukraine matters to us all,” he said. “That is why I am in Kyiv today.”

“That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war.”

The Prime Minister has arrived in Kyiv on Ukraine’s 31st Independence Day.



— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 24, 2022

The Tory leader - who has less than two weeks left in office after being ousted by his party - is seen as a hero in the country, thanks, in part, to his provision of military aid and his unwavering support of President Zelensky.

On Wednesday he was presented with the Order of Liberty, Ukraine's highest award for a foreign national

During the visit, Mr Johnson announced a £54 million package of support, including unmanned surveillance and missile systems,. including 2,000 state-of-the-art drones and loitering munitions to enable Ukraine to better track and target invading Russian forces.

Mr Johnson said: “For the past six months, the United Kingdom has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, supporting this sovereign country to defend itself from this barbaric and illegal invader.

“Today’s package of support will give the brave and resilient Ukrainian armed forces another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to push back Russian forces and fight for their freedom.

“What happens in Ukraine matters to us all, which is why I am here today to deliver the message that the United Kingdom is with you and will be with you for the days and months ahead, and you can and will win.”

Today marks 31 years since Ukraine left the Soviet Union, however, celebrations have been cancelled over fears Moscow could target crowds.

Earlier, in a video message, published on his social media, Mr Johnson promised the people of Ukraine that “for however long it takes, the United Kingdom will stand with you”.

Mr Johnson said: “Alas, today, Ukraine’s independence is threatened once again, and people are fighting with steel, with courage to defend their homes and their families and to preserve their right to decide their own destiny in their own country.

“I have never doubted for a moment that Ukraine is going to win this struggle, because no force on earth can overcome the patriotism of 44 million Ukrainians.”

“And however long it takes, the United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine and provide every possible military, economic and humanitarian support.

He added: “One day, Ukraine will come through this ordeal and achieve victory. And when that moment comes, as it will, we in the UK will be even prouder to be friends of Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko marked the occasion by urging UK citizens to be “patient” as the war-torn country “cannot afford to lose your support”.

He said: “To every UK citizen who is supporting Ukraine and our common values – I ask for your patience. We cannot afford to lose your support. The UK is providing us with the tools to stop Russia from spreading its destructive influence across civilised nations.

“You are playing a very important part in this fight. Ukraine will do what it takes to claim victory. When the war is over, there is certainly a great future for us all – one with close friendship tested through mutual struggles and the perseverance to tackle issues affecting the modern world.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer paid a visit to Ukrainian and British Army personnel at Salisbury Plain.

He said: “My mission, my message to the Ukrainian people, to our troops, our Nato allies, is that on the issue of defending Ukraine against Russian aggression, we stand united.

"We will not be divided politically in the United Kingdom on this and I’ve been able to deliver that message first-hand amongst this very, very impressive training.”

Meanwhile, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said an outright ban on Russians entering the UK may not be the "right way" to punish Moscow.

His comments come as Finland, Estonia and the Czech Republic have called for Brussels to implement an EU-wide ban on new tourist visas for Russians to enter the Schengen free travel.

President Zelensky had first urged the visa ban in an interview with the Washington Post earlier this month, saying Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy”.

Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Wallace said: “I certainly think we can toughen up the conditions of our visas. I am not sure whether an outright ban is the right way.

“I think that’s a matter for the Home Secretary to look at. But I don’t like, and I’m sure none of your listeners like, watching oligarchs’ wives or indeed Russian senior officials’ wives enjoying themselves in Greece or the south of France, or on super yachts around the world while their army is committing war crimes in Ukraine.

“I think that is very wrong. I think the problem has been all the way back to 2014, that Russia invaded Crimea, illegally annexed it, and then it was allowed in some countries to carry on as if nothing had really changed.”

Despite the war in Ukraine reaching its sixth month and fears the West might be losing interest, the Defence Secretary appeared optimistic.

On the EU’s resolve, Mr Wallace said: “I mean, the EU doesn’t always, you know, can’t even often decide on some of the most basic pan-European initiatives, whether that’s environmental standards, that’s just the way it is.

“But I think that’s why the Commission is there to do that work. But I don’t see any waning.

“There’s always a few disagreements about the levels of sanctions, but, fundamentally, the international community is united against what Putin is doing.”