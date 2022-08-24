YOU might lately have heard mention of ‘syndicalism’ in the context of the current wave of industrial actions. Although it’s a core concept of the revolutionary left it’s not recently been heard in polite society.

Syndicalism is when groups of worker-led organisations act in unison to advance their rights. Traces of it obviously exist in any general strike when the largest trade unions bring a halt to the basic working of the country as a last resort against managerial or government intransigence.