SCOTLAND’S most northerly council has been criticised by watchdogs for burning through its reserves as it takes a “very short term approach” to its finances.
The Accounts Commission said it had “very serious concerns” about Shetlands Islands Council and was unsure that it was “financially sustainable”
The Commission warned the authority would empty its coffers completely within a decade at its current rate of over-spending.
It said the council must deliver “urgent change” to address a funding gap of between £61 and £142million over the next five years.
The watchdog also said the Independent-run authority had to end its reliance on its reserves to balance its budget or they would be “depleted by 2020/31”.
It said: “This is a very short-term approach and cannot be sustained.”
The 23-member council is currently made up of 20 independents, one Green and one councillor each from Labour and the SNP.
The Commission said it had concerns about the council living up to its duty to provide best value for local people, including good governance and effective use of resources.
It said there had been “slow progress” on “vital improvements” required to its management, inconsistent spending decisions, and “a lack of urgency” in improving services.
The Commission acknowledged the council delivered some services well, with some of the highest satisfaction scores in Scotland, but its shortcomings meant this might not continue.
William Moyes, Chair of the Accounts Commission said: “Councillors must provide the strong leadership needed and have greater involvement in developing robust and viable plans to address the significant issues in our report.
“Clear links must be made between plans to save money and plans to change how services are delivered. The council needs to make much faster progress with its Change Programme and ensure it is resourced effectively.
The Accounts Commission remains deeply concerned about the council’s capacity and ability to make the changes needed. A further report will be needed within 18 months.”
Council leader Emma Macdonald said: “We have already been working to address some of the issues which are highlighted, and our members and officers will now focus on developing an improvement plan, taking into account all the points raised in the audit.
“I am pleased to see that the commission has recognised how well our services perform, and that we have among the highest service satisfaction scores in the country.
“As the summer recess ends, councillors and officers will be focusing on the challenges immediately facing the council and our community – around the cost of living, energy costs, connectivity and financial planning for the future.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here