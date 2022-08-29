A CONSERVATIVE MSP is attempting to create a register of domestic abusers akin to that for sexual offenders.
Pam Gosal is launching a consultation on her proposal, which would create a register for those convicted of domestic abuse.
With some “repeat offenders” going on to abuse several more partners, Ms Gosal said her proposal could “help to crack down on this appalling crime”.
The register would be similar to the existing Sex Offenders’ Register, she said, as she told how Justice Secretary Keith Brown has already agreed to meet her to discuss the measure.
Police Scotland recorded 65,251 incidents of domestic abuse in 2020-21, an increase of 4 per cent on the previous year and the fifth year in a row the number of incidents has risen.
But some of the other proposals which have been put forward by the party, including “mandatory rehabilitation measures for those convicted of domestic abuse” have been criticised by women’s support organisations, amid a warning that measure could exacerbate suffering for victims.
Under the plans, offenders would be required to tell their employers, landlords and healthcare staff about their offending and update police and councils when they move home, job or get a passport.
Ms Gosal said: “I’m proud to be bringing forward a bill proposal to tackle such a horrendous crime as domestic abuse, which has shockingly been on the rise in Scotland for five years in a row.”
She said it had been “heartbreaking” to speak to domestic abuse survivors about the “horror they’ve gone through when seeking safety and justice”.
The Conservative added: “In many cases, repeat offenders have managed to get away with making life hell for several victims before they are apprehended.
“My proposed bill would introduce a domestic abuse register, which would operate in a similar way to the sex offenders register, and help to crack down on this appalling crime.”
The Bill would also introduce mandatory education on the issue of domestic abuse into schools.
With Ms Gosal becoming the first Sikh MSP when she was elected to Holyrood in 2021, it would, if passed, also require the Scottish Government to look at access to domestic abuse services for under-represented communities.
Ms Gosal stressed that she was seeking to “expand awareness of domestic abuse and access to services for those in need, particularly in BAME communities where I know that, too often, domestic abuse goes unpunished”.
Calling on other MSPs to back her plans, Ms Gosal said: “I hope on this issue that politicians across the Scottish Parliament will set aside political differences and work together.
“It’s very welcome that Keith Brown has agreed to meet to discuss the proposal and I hope that we can build cross-party consensus on the need to act urgently to tackle the scourge of domestic abuse.”
When the plans were first raised in March, women’s organisations raised concerns over some of the plans potentially causing more harm for domestic abuse survivors.
Chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, Dr Marsha Scott, said: “We appreciate and welcome the interest in getting more protection for women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse.
“However, some of the proposals, such as mandatory ‘rehabilitation, are not supported in the evidence, and could lead to more harm than help for survivors.
“We would be more than happy to discuss any proposals with the party.”
The Scottish Government has insisted it is committed to enhancing protection for victims of domestic abuse while offering better access to support.
Speaking at First Minister’s Questions before the summer recess, Nicola Sturgeon said: “Sadly, it is simply a statement of fact that, even in our society today, many survivors of rape and sexual assault are often left feeling under-supported and as though they are somehow the guilty parties.
“That is partly down to attitudes in society. Right now, there is also an impact from backlogs in the court system because of the pandemic, which is why we are working hard to address those.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel