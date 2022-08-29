A CONSERVATIVE MSP is attempting to create a register of domestic abusers akin to that for sexual offenders.

Pam Gosal is launching a consultation on her proposal, which would create a register for those convicted of domestic abuse.

With some “repeat offenders” going on to abuse several more partners, Ms Gosal said her proposal could “help to crack down on this appalling crime”.

The register would be similar to the existing Sex Offenders’ Register, she said, as she told how Justice Secretary Keith Brown has already agreed to meet her to discuss the measure.

Police Scotland recorded 65,251 incidents of domestic abuse in 2020-21, an increase of 4 per cent on the previous year and the fifth year in a row the number of incidents has risen.

But some of the other proposals which have been put forward by the party, including “mandatory rehabilitation measures for those convicted of domestic abuse” have been criticised by women’s support organisations, amid a warning that measure could exacerbate suffering for victims.

Under the plans, offenders would be required to tell their employers, landlords and healthcare staff about their offending and update police and councils when they move home, job or get a passport.

Ms Gosal said: “I’m proud to be bringing forward a bill proposal to tackle such a horrendous crime as domestic abuse, which has shockingly been on the rise in Scotland for five years in a row.”

She said it had been “heartbreaking” to speak to domestic abuse survivors about the “horror they’ve gone through when seeking safety and justice”.

The Conservative added: “In many cases, repeat offenders have managed to get away with making life hell for several victims before they are apprehended.

“My proposed bill would introduce a domestic abuse register, which would operate in a similar way to the sex offenders register, and help to crack down on this appalling crime.”

The Bill would also introduce mandatory education on the issue of domestic abuse into schools.

With Ms Gosal becoming the first Sikh MSP when she was elected to Holyrood in 2021, it would, if passed, also require the Scottish Government to look at access to domestic abuse services for under-represented communities.

Ms Gosal stressed that she was seeking to “expand awareness of domestic abuse and access to services for those in need, particularly in BAME communities where I know that, too often, domestic abuse goes unpunished”.

Calling on other MSPs to back her plans, Ms Gosal said: “I hope on this issue that politicians across the Scottish Parliament will set aside political differences and work together.

“It’s very welcome that Keith Brown has agreed to meet to discuss the proposal and I hope that we can build cross-party consensus on the need to act urgently to tackle the scourge of domestic abuse.”

When the plans were first raised in March, women’s organisations raised concerns over some of the plans potentially causing more harm for domestic abuse survivors.

Chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, Dr Marsha Scott, said: “We appreciate and welcome the interest in getting more protection for women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse.

“However, some of the proposals, such as mandatory ‘rehabilitation, are not supported in the evidence, and could lead to more harm than help for survivors.

“We would be more than happy to discuss any proposals with the party.”

The Scottish Government has insisted it is committed to enhancing protection for victims of domestic abuse while offering better access to support.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions before the summer recess, Nicola Sturgeon said: “Sadly, it is simply a statement of fact that, even in our society today, many survivors of rape and sexual assault are often left feeling under-supported and as though they are somehow the guilty parties.

“That is partly down to attitudes in society. Right now, there is also an impact from backlogs in the court system because of the pandemic, which is why we are working hard to address those.”