By Henry Maitles

AS if not enough has been going on with the anointment of our new PM, this week saw the High Court hearing as to whether the expulsion of refugees without the correct papers to Rwanda is legal. Further, Home Secretary Priti Patel is continuing to sign deals with foreign governments (the latest being Pakistan) to return immigrants without the correct papers. As if fleeing refugees from climate chaos or war or hunger can easily get to the British embassy and spend hours or days ensuring that the forms, needing all kinds of identity documentation, have been filled in correctly. It couldn’t happen in Ukraine when Russian missiles landed. Why do we think it can happen in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq or any other crisis zone? When people flee for their lives, they don’t check they have their latest gas bill.

The hostile attitude of the British Government towards asylum seekers is assumed by many to be a recent phenomenon. In the past, so the argument goes, Britain was tolerant to refugees, in particular towards Jews in the 1930s. But evidence suggests otherwise. In the 1930s, the government sent fleeing Jews back to concentration camps. There were questions raised whether Jews fleeing from Nazi Germany in the 1930s were genuinely in fear for their welfare.

The Government, aware of public sympathy for German and European Jewry under persecution, attempted to project a caring image whilst in reality making it as hard as possible to get here. The Government did allow Kindertransport, although the children had to be sponsored so that they would not be a "burden". They also sent back Jews who did not have the correct paperwork to Germany; the British Government's own figures are quite startling – 484 sent back in 1933, 378 in 1934, 365 in 1935, 412 in 1936, 438 in 1937, 489 in 1938 and 191 in the first six months of 1939. When a small number of Jews fled by air to Britain after the Germans occupied the autonomous city of Memel in March 1939, those without the necessary papers were put on the next plane back to the waiting arms of the Nazi police.

The British Cabinet secretly outlined its policy as being to try to get Jews "eminent in science, technology, art, music etc". Unsuitable candidates were "persons likely to seek employment…the rank and file of doctors, lawyers, dentists". The British Government held to this all during the 1930s, outlining to its delegates to the international Evien Conference of 1938 on refugees that they should discourage refugees from coming here. Indeed, by July 1939, the Foreign Office was questioning the status of fleeing Jews as refugees. One high official claimed that “A great many ...are not in any sense political refugees.”

Knowing what happened to these returned Jews, is one reason why Priti Patel’s policies, not just on Rwanda, should be opposed and why on the demonstrations and protests around Britain we hear "say it loud and say it clear, refugees are welcome here".

Henry Maitles is Emeritus Professor of Education at the University of the West of Scotland