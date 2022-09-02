PROTESTERS from Extinction Rebellion have superglued themselves around the Speaker's chair in the House of Commons.

The climate activists are demanding a Citizens' assembly to bring together "ordinary people to investigate, discuss and make recommendations on how to respond to the climate emergency."

As well as the activists in the chamber, others have used bike locks to attach themselves to the fence outside the building.

Parliament is in recess, and most MPs will be away from the building.

In another tweet, the group said: "The protest points to the need for a Citizens' Assembly to cut through the corruption in Westminster, update politics & let the people decide."