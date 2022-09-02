THE Scottish Government is providing £500,000 to help with relief efforts in Pakistan after the devastating floods that have left millions of people homeless, and at least 1,200 dead.
The money will be split between the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Pakistan Floods Appeal and members of the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund Panel.
According to initial government estimates, the devastation has caused £8.6 billion worth of damage.
Earlier this week, the United Nations and Pakistan jointly issued an appeal for £138 million in emergency funding to help the 3.3 million people affected by floods.
Officials in the country blame climate change for the heavy monsoon rains that have triggered the floods.
The bitter irony is that since 1959, Pakistan has emitted just 0.4 per cent of global heat-trapping carbon dioxide.
"Literally, one-third of Pakistan is underwater right now, which has exceeded every boundary, every norm we've seen in the past," Pakistan's Climate minister Sherry Rehman said.
Undated handout photos issued by Planet Labs PBC of the before (left) and after of flooding around Sukkur in the Pakistani province of Sindh along the western bank of the Indus River.
Scotland's International Development Minister Neil Gray said: “More than 1,000 people, including hundreds of children, have lost their lives and 33 million people in total have been affected by the devastating floods that have left a third of their country under water.
"This Scottish Government funding will go directly towards supporting the humanitarian efforts to help all those affected.
“Our thoughts are very much with all of the people directly affected by the floods as well as the Pakistani community in Scotland who will be worried about their families and friends in Pakistan.
"I have written to the Pakistan Consul General outlining the Scottish Government’s support for Scotland’s Pakistani community, ensuring that where we can, we support what the community here will be doing to support friends and family in Pakistan.
“I would encourage people who are able to offer support to donate through the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Pakistan Floods Appeal.”
Earlier this week, Boris Johnson said the UK would send a “fitting” package of support to Pakistan.
Speaking to reporters in Dorset, he said: "I can tell you that our sympathies are very much with the people of Pakistan.”
He described the “devastation” in the country as “absolutely heart-rending”.
Mr Johnson added: “Pakistan is traditionally one of the biggest recipients of UK overseas aid and we will of course make sure that we send a fitting package commensurate with the vital relationship that there is between the UK and Pakistan and people’s natural sympathies with those who have been affected by the floods.”
