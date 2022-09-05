Oliver Mundell has stepped down from the Scottish Conservative frontbench for "personal reasons", the party has said.
The MSP for Dumfriesshire had served as the Shadow Education Secretary since last year's election.
It is the second time he has quit Douglas Ross's shadow cabinet.
Mr Mundell said he had reassessed his priorities over the summer break.
He said: “It has been a privilege to serve in the Shadow Cabinet and to work closely with Douglas who continues to have my full support.
“However, as we move forward from the pandemic, like many people I have had the chance to reassess my priorities and have taken the decision to step back from the education spokesperson role.
“I got into politics to represent my constituents and I am keen to refocus my time and energy on that part of the job.
"This is especially the case with in-person events and engagements now back to normal. I also want to find a better balance when it comes to making time for my young family.
“As the Parliament returns from recess this feels like the best time to hand over to someone new.”
Scottish Tory Leader Douglas Ross said: “I would like to thank Oliver for his tireless work in holding the SNP Government to account over their failures in education since serving as Shadow Education Secretary after the election last year."
Mr Mundell quit the Tory frontbench in 2020, when he stood down as the party's rural economy and tourism spokesperson.
He was forced to resign after refusing to back his party’s support for Covid travel restrictions.
Mr Mundell, who will continue as a Conservative MSP, was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016 and has previously been the party's community safety spokesperson.
He campaigned for the United Kingdom to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum and continues to press the case for Brexit at Holyrood – particularly over agriculture policy.
He support Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest.
