BORIS Johnson is no longer Britain’s Prime Minister.

The ousted Tory leader has tendered his resignation to the Queen in a private meeting in Balmoral.

In a short message, Buckingham Palace said: “The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP had an audience of the Queen this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which Her Majesty was graciously pleased to accept.”

Mr Johnson and his wife, Carrie spent almost 40 minutes with the monarch before leaving Balmoral a few minutes before midday.

Boris Johnson has finally officially resigned and left Balmoral 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/YfvyXCfurO — Abbi Garton-Crosbie (@agc_reports) September 6, 2022

Minutes after his audience with the Queen, Mr Johnson’s changed the biography on his Twitter profile to “former prime minister of the United Kingdom”

The Queen is due to meet with Liz Truss imminently and will ask her to form the next government.

It is the first time in her 75-year-reign that the handover between her Prime Ministers has happened in Aberdeenshire.

The Palace took the decision last week to hold the constitutional hand in Scotland, as they were concerned the increasingly frail 96-year-old’s trip back to London could be derailed by an "episodic mobility issue."

After she has met the Queen, Ms Truss will be driven back to Aberdeen airport where she will catch a plane to London.

The new Prime Minister is expected to make a speech outside No 10 at around 4pm.

It is not quite clear what Mr Johnson is going to do with the rest of his day, but there is a plane waiting for him in Aberdeen too.

PA

Earlier this morning, in his farewell speech outside No 10, he took a dig at his party for forcing him out of office after just three years.

He said: “the baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race – they changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now”.

However, he insisted he would be “offering this Government nothing but my most fervent support” and urged his colleagues to do the same.

“I say to my fellow Conservatives, it’s time for politics to be over, folks,” he said.

“It’s time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team, and her programme, and deliver for the people of this country.

“Because that is what the people of this country want. That’s what they need.

“And that’s what they deserve.”

He added that if Dilyn, the Johnsons’ dog, and Larry, the No 10 cat, “can put behind them their occasional difficulties, then so can the Conservative Party”.

Mr Johnson said his career is now like a booster rocket “that has fulfilled its function and I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific”.

As a departing Prime Minister, he will move to appoint allies to the House of Lords as part of the customary resignation honours list.

No details have been confirmed so far, but some names rumoured to be recognised include Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and the former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre.

Theresa May’s resignation honours list came about two months after she resigned as prime minister, and included peerages for her former advisers.

One of Ms Truss’s first big tests will be on the help she offers to households as the cost of living crisis bites.

Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke, a close ally of Ms Truss, declined to give details of an emergency package due to be announced as soon as Thursday.

But he said it will “come very shortly” and “there is a clear commitment to rise to the level of events and to provide early certainty to families and businesses that there will be help available to meet the undoubted challenges that this autumn and winter are going to bring”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It will be a major moment, I think, in terms of drawing a line under the sense of uncertainty which undoubtedly is present in the country at this time.”



