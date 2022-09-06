A Tayside working group has scrapped its period dignity officer role just weeks after the appointment of a man prompted a backlash.

The Period Dignity Working Group, which comprises Dundee and Angus College, Angus Council, Dundee City Council and Perth College, previously defended its selection stating Jason Grant was "the strongest candidate".

The group came under fire for selecting a man with tennis star Martina Navratilova describing it as "f*****g ridiculous".

However, the role will now be axed after "threats and abuse" was targeted at individuals involved in recent weeks.

Instead, the Tayside group will explore alternatives to deliver the services the period dignity officer would be in charge of.

It will also ensure support is available for students and staff who have faced "personal attack".

A spokesperson added that their safety and wellbeing is of "paramount importance".

"It is regrettable that given the threats and abuse levelled at individuals in recent weeks, the Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer role will not continue," the spokesperson said.

"The working group is now looking closely at alternative ways to deliver these vital services in line with the legal requirements of the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021.

"Meanwhile, support will continue to be provided to the colleagues and students who have been subjected to personal attack.

"Their safety and wellbeing is of paramount importance.

"The group’s joint work to provide free period products is rooted in kindness. We, therefore, ask that the same spirit of kindness is extended to those involved, and that their privacy is respected.”