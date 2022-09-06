LIZ Truss has made Kwasi Kwarteng her Chancellor of the Exchequer.
The appointment of the close ally had been long expected.
So to were the promotions for James Cleverly, who becomes the Foreign Secretary, and former leadership hopeful, Suella Braverman who was named Home Secretary.
The appointments mean that for the first time in history none of the great offices of state are held by white men.
Ms Truss has also picked former work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey to be health secretary and deputy Prime Minster.
She is one of the Prime Minister's closest friends in Westminster, and replaces Dominic Raab, who was the first minister from the old regime to be sacked.
He had been a prominent supporter of Ms Truss's leadership rival, Rishi Sunak, and had even described her tax plans as an “electoral suicide note”.
In a tweet, Mr Rabb said: “I look forward to supporting the Government from the backbenches.”
Ben Wallace has been re-appointed as Defence Secretary, while Wendy Morton has been appointed chief whip, and will attend Cabinet. It is the first time the Tories have had a female MP in that role.
Brandon Lewis has been made Justice Secretary, while former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi becomes Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
Supporters of Mr Sunak have not fared well in Ms Truss's reshuffle.
Grant Shapps has been sacked as Transport Secretary, while Shailesh Varais out as Northern Ireland Secretary.
So too is Steve Barclay, who had been health secretary for Mr Johnson’s final months in office. He wished Ms Truss “every success for the future”.
Johnny Mercer, who did not say who he was backing in the race, said he was “disappointed” to be sacked as veterans’ affairs minister, but accepted the Prime Minister is “entitled to reward her supporters”.
Greg Clark said he was out as levelling up secretary, a role he was appointed to as Mr Johnson prepared to announce his own resignation after a series of scandals.
Andrew Stephenson, who remained publicly neutral during the contest as Conservative Party chairman, also said he was leaving the role.
Earlier, Nadine Dorries, who had backed Ms Truss, confirmed that she had been asked to stay on as Culture Secretary but had decided that she also would be returning to the backbenches.
