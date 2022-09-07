LIZ Truss wasn’t the only leader leaning on the grim weather to make a point about the storms facing the country as she entered Downing Street yesterday.
Nicola Sturgeon deployed her own meteorological metaphor at Holyrood as she published her Programme for Government.
Last year’s cover featured a carefree family having fun on a sunny day below a wind turbine.
The future’s bright, the future’s green, was the message.
This year’s showed several generations wrapped up tight against the cold as they cycled in the frost. Winter is coming.
Normally, the PfG is a relentlessly optimistic affair, a mixture of new Bills and government initiatives designed to lighten the load and make you want to vote for the author.
Even last year, as the country crawled out of the shadow of the Covid pandemic, it chirruped on about ambition, rebuilding society and grasping opportunity.
This year’s is very different. It is not unrelentingly bleak. There is still much that is positive for the year ahead, as well as plans for the medium and long-term.
But there is a new, darker, chillier tone throughout.
In her introduction, Nicola Sturgeon warns we face “the most severe economic upheaval in a generation” with “livelihoods – and lives – at risk”.
With a dig at Westminster and a plea for more powers to change that outlook, she adds: “We face difficult choices ourselves, both as a nation and as a government.”
The bottom line is a horrendous squeeze on public spending and inevitable cuts to services.
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs this year’s Holyrood budget had shrunk a “staggering” £1.7billion in real terms since December because of inflation rising from 2 to 10 per cent, while recent public sector pay deals to avert strikes have cost £700m more.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney will deliver the grim details of what that means today.
The Iceman Cometh.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel